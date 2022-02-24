Thursday, Feb 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 To Go Ahead With 9 Players A Side In Case Of COVID Outbreak

ICC's head of events Chris Tetley said that rescheduling of the games can also take place at the Women's World Cup 2022 if needed.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 To Go Ahead With 9 Players A Side In Case Of COVID Outbreak
All teams at ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 have been allowed to take along three extra players each. International Cricket Council

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2022 12:23 pm

With an aim to conduct an uninterrupted tournament, the ICC on Thursday said all matches at the upcoming Women's ODI World Cup in New Zealand could be played with nine players in case of a COVID-19 outbreak. (More Cricket News) 

The nine-player-a-side game is already in place in the ICC guidelines related to playing conditions and has been in effect since the U-19 World Cup in the West Indies, where India won the title for a record fifth time. 

Related stories

NZ Vs IND 2022: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Help India Women Score Consolation Win

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Prize Money Doubled For Winners, 75 Per Cent Increase Overall

ICC's head of events Chris Tetley said that the prevalent playing conditions allow teams to field a truncated side if there is a COVID outbreak in their squad, supplemented by substitute fielders from within the management and coaching staff.

"If it becomes necessary we would allow a team to field nine players as an exception for this environment," Tetley was quoted as saying in an ICC release. 

"And if they had female substitutes from within their management team, we would allow two substitutes to play - non-batting, non-bowling - to enable a game to take place."

Keeping the pandemic scenario in mind, all teams have been allowed to take along three extra players as travelling reserves, who can be brought in the 15-member main squad should there be a COVID casualty. 

The ICC official also didn't rule out rescheduling of games if needed. 

"We'll be asking teams to show maximum flexibility and we'll be as flexible as possible if the need arises to fulfil our objective, which is to get the games on," he said.

The tournament begins on March 4 with the opening match between hosts New Zealand and West Indies in Mount Maunganui.

Tags

Sports Cricket ICC Women's World Cup COVID-19 Coronavirus ICC (International Cricket Council) Chris Tetley New Zealand ICC U-19 World Cup Women's ODI World Cup Dubai
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: COVID-19 Outbreak A Damper For Asian Fans In New Zealand

India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: COVID-19 Outbreak A Damper For Asian Fans In New Zealand

ISL 2021-22: Crowd Set To Be Allowed For Final Match For First Time In 2 Years

Alexander Zverev Kicked Out Of Mexican Open 2022 For Smashing Racket On Umpire’s Chair

NZ Vs IND 2022: Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Kaur Help India Women Score Consolation Win

UCL, Round Of 16: Sebastien Haller Scores For Both Teams As Benfica Hold Ajax To 2-2 Draw

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A view of snow draped residential area during snowfall in Srinagar.

Heavy Snowfall Has Thrown Life Out Of Gear In Kashmir

Police stand behind an installation of crosses on which is written

Protesters Hold Placards In Front Of Russian Embassy Amid Ukraine Row

A carnival float depicts Russia's president Vladimir Putin playing with building blocks like the Ukraine to restore the Soviet Union at the presentation of this year's satirical carnival floats for the Rose Monday Parade in Cologne, Germany.

Floats For Cologne Carnival That Will Have 8,000 Spectators

A truck carrying wheat from India passes through the Attari-Wagah border between India and Pakistan, near Amritsar. India's foreign ministry says it has sent off tons of wheat to Afghanistan to help relieve desperate food shortages, after New Delhi struck a deal with neighboring rival Pakistan to allow the shipments across the shared border.

Afghanistan-Bound Wheat Truck At Attari

Indian nationals come out of the IGI Airport after their arrival by an Air India flight from Ukraine amid rising Russia-Ukraine tension, in New Delhi.

Indian Nationals Arrive From Ukraine In Air India Flight

An elderly woman leaves as other wait in a queue to cast their votes for Assembly elections, at a polling station in Unnao. Voting for the fourth phase of UP Assembly polls is underway in a total of 59 constituencies.

UP Assembly Elections 2022: 4th Phase Polling