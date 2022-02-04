ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Sune Luus To Lead South Africa, Lizelle Lee Returns

Cricket South Africa on Friday announced the 15-member team that will tour to New Zealand for the Women’s ODI World Cup this year, starting on March 4. The tournament which goes till April 3 will have Sune Luus leading the South Africa team. (More Cricket News)

Alongside Luus, Chloe Tryon will also continue in the role of vice-captain. Opening batter Lizelle Lee returns to the team for the showpiece event after she missed her side’s ongoing ODI series against West Indies, the fourth and final match of which will be played on Sunday.

Here is the complete squad:

Sune Luus (Captain), Chloe Tryon (Vice-Captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Maria Klaas, Mignon du Preez, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Tumi Sekhukhune

Traveling Reserves:

Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Raisibe Ntozakhe

“This is an exciting time for all involved, especially the players and management. The most exciting thing about this squad that’s going to the World Cup is that it complements our planning and our strategic selections over a period of time,” Clinton du Preez, Proteas Convenor of Selectors, said in a statement.

Preez revealed that the side had been working for more than past four years to come up with the current squad for the mega event.

“The squad was not just brought together in the last few months, it’s a process that we commenced in 2017 and we identified certain areas that we needed to strengthen. There were strategic selections made through various camps and tours that we’ve had and played prior to this,” said Preez.

“The players have come along nicely and in leaps and bounds, and it’s good to see that we can now, with injuries and key personnel out of the team, find strategic replacements to cover for them, which is important and speaks volumes of the depth that we’ve created within this programme,” he added.

The South Africa team had reached the semi-finals in the previous edition of the ODI World Cup where it lost to England. Preez feels that the team is “ready to compete” and will try to clinch the World Cup this time.