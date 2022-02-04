Friday, Feb 04, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Sune Luus To Lead South Africa, Lizelle Lee Returns

The South Africa team had reached the semi-finals in the previous edition of the ODI World Cup where it lost to England.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Sune Luus To Lead South Africa, Lizelle Lee Returns
Chloe Tryon will be Sune Luus' deputy at ICC Women's World Cup 2022. Twitter/@OfficialCSA

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 04 Feb 2022 6:15 pm

Cricket South Africa on Friday announced the 15-member team that will tour to New Zealand for the Women’s ODI World Cup this year, starting on March 4. The tournament which goes till April 3 will have Sune Luus leading the South Africa team. (More Cricket News)

Alongside Luus, Chloe Tryon will also continue in the role of vice-captain. Opening batter Lizelle Lee returns to the team for the showpiece event after she missed her side’s ongoing ODI series against West Indies, the fourth and final match of which will be played on Sunday.

Here is the complete squad:

Sune Luus (Captain), Chloe Tryon (Vice-Captain), Ayabonga Khaka, Lara Goodall, Laura Wolvaardt, Lizelle Lee, Marizanne Kapp, Masabata Maria Klaas, Mignon du Preez, Nonkululeko Mlaba, Shabnim Ismail, Sinalo Jafta, Tazmin Brits, Trisha Chetty, Tumi Sekhukhune

Traveling Reserves:

Anneke Bosch, Nadine de Klerk, Raisibe Ntozakhe

“This is an exciting time for all involved, especially the players and management. The most exciting thing about this squad that’s going to the World Cup is that it complements our planning and our strategic selections over a period of time,” Clinton du Preez, Proteas Convenor of Selectors, said in a statement.

Related stories

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Leigh Kasperek Omitted, Sophie Devine To Lead New Zealand At Home

Preez revealed that the side had been working for more than past four years to come up with the current squad for the mega event.

“The squad was not just brought together in the last few months, it’s a process that we commenced in 2017 and we identified certain areas that we needed to strengthen. There were strategic selections made through various camps and tours that we’ve had and played prior to this,” said Preez.

“The players have come along nicely and in leaps and bounds, and it’s good to see that we can now, with injuries and key personnel out of the team, find strategic replacements to cover for them, which is important and speaks volumes of the depth that we’ve created within this programme,” he added.

The South Africa team had reached the semi-finals in the previous edition of the ODI World Cup where it lost to England. Preez feels that the team is “ready to compete” and will try to clinch the World Cup this time.

Tags

Sports Cricket Women's Cricket ICC Women's World Cup Sune Luus Lizelle Lee Chloe Tryon South Africa Women's National Cricket Team
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Comilla Victorians Vs Minister Group Dhaka: Watch Bangladesh Premier League, Match 20

Live Streaming, BPL 2022, Comilla Victorians Vs Minister Group Dhaka: Watch Bangladesh Premier League, Match 20

IND Vs WI: T20I Series To Be Held Behind Closed Doors, Says Sourav Ganguly

Beijing Winter Olympics: Googles Celebrates Opening Of The 2022 Games With Animated Doodle

Live Streaming Of India Vs England 2022 U-19 World Cup Final - When And Where To Watch

Beijing 2022: An Olympic-Size Geopolitical Powwow

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami

Actress Alia Bhatt as Gangubai in a still from the 'Gangubai Kathiwadi' trailer.

In Pics: Here's A Look At Alia Bhatt-Sanjay Leela Bhansali's 'Gangubai Kathiawadi' Trailer

People check at a destroyed house after an operation by the U.S. military in the Syrian village of Atmeh, in Idlib province, Syria.

Bombing To End A War That Has Ended

Mayawati delivers speech ahead of UP polls 2022.

BSP Supporters Cheer For Mayawati At Ghaziabad Rally

Actress Karishma Tanna and her would-be husband Varun Bagera captured in a still as they sit covered in haldi.

In Pics: Karishma Tanna's Haldi Celebrations