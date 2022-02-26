Saturday, Feb 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: New Zealand Batter Lauren Down Ruled Out Of Tournament

Georgia Plimmer will replace Lauren Down in the New Zealand squad for the upcoming ICC Women's World Cup starting March 4.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: New Zealand Batter Lauren Down Ruled Out Of Tournament
Lauren Down suffered injury in 5th ODI against India. She will now fly home to seek medical advice. Twitter/@aucklandcricket

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Feb 2022 2:03 pm

New Zealand batter Lauren Down will miss the upcoming women's World Cup at home, owing to a right thumb fracture sustained during the fifth ODI against India. (More Cricket News)

Down will be replaced by Georgia Plimmer, who plays for Wellington Blaze in the domestic circuit. The squad will also have Auckland quick Molly Penfold as a travelling reserve player.

Related stories

India Vs Pakistan, ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2022: COVID-19 Outbreak A Damper For Asian Fans In New Zealand

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Prize Money Doubled For Winners, 75 Per Cent Increase Overall

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Leigh Kasperek Omitted, Sophie Devine To Lead New Zealand At Home

"Quite simply, the entire squad is absolutely gutted for Lauren," head coach Bob Carter said on Saturday. 

"She's a very popular member of the group and it's fair to say the team were quite emotional when we got the news she was out of the tournament."

Down suffered the injury while going for a catch in the fifth ODI against India. She will now fly home to seek medical advice.

"You saw the impact Lauren had in the recent series against India; she played some really mature innings in the middle order and her fielding was at an exceptional standard," Carter said.

"We wish her all the best with her recovery and know she'll be supporting us throughout the tournament."

New Zealand will open their World Cup campaign against West Indies on March 4.

Tags

Sports Cricket ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Women's ODI World Cup Lauren Down New Zealand National Cricket Team Georgia Plimmer India Women's Tour Of New Zealand New Zealand Vs India 2022 Christchurch
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The Untarnished standard of Journalism

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

MORE FROM SportsMore

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Former Lucknow University Student Leaders In Fray In Ongoing Uttar Pradesh Election

Former Lucknow University Student Leaders In Fray In Ongoing Uttar Pradesh Election

BAN Vs AFG: Heroic Afif Hossain-Mehidy Hasan Stand Scripts Stunning Win For Bangladesh

BAN Vs AFG: Heroic Afif Hossain-Mehidy Hasan Stand Scripts Stunning Win For Bangladesh