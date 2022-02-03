Thursday, Feb 03, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Leigh Kasperek Gets Axe, Sophie Devine To Lead New Zealand At Home

The same 15-member New Zealand squad will play the limited-overs series against India before the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022.

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Leigh Kasperek Gets Axe, Sophie Devine To Lead New Zealand At Home
New Zealand skipper Sophie Devine will be appearing in her fourth ICC Women's World Cup. ICC

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 03 Feb 2022 3:04 pm

Sophie Devine will lead a 15-member New Zealand in the upcoming squad in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 at home, the New Zealand Cricket announced on Thursday. However, in an unexpected move, spinner Leigh Kasperek has found a place in the squad. (More Cricket News)

Amy Satterthwaite has been chosen as Devine’s deputy. The squad also includes experienced hard-hitting batter Suzie Bates and along with Devine and Satterthwaite, the trio would be making their fourth appearance in ICC Women’s World Cup. Katey Martin will do the glovework.

Left-arm spinner Fran Jonas earned her maiden call-up to the global event. Jonas wasn’t even born when New Zealand last time hosted a World Cup. Amelia Kerr and Frankie Mackay are the other spin options.  

Related stories

ICC Women's ODI Rankings: Mithali Raj Gains One Spot To Move To 2nd Place Among Batters

Punam Raut On ICC Women's World Cup 2022 Snub - 'Very Disheartening To Be Continuously Left Out'

ICC Women’s World Cup 2022: Mithali Raj To Lead 15-Member Squad, IND Open Vs PAK – Full Schedule, Squad

Kasperek was a part of the New Zealand side that made a fifth-place finish in the 2017 World Cup in England and is also the highest wicket-taker for the White Ferns since then with 42 dismissals. She also finished on top of the wicket-taking charts in the recently concluded Super Smash 2021-22.

Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair and Jess Kerr round out the seam bowling options with Rowe making her second appearance at the 50-over showpiece. Maddy Green, Lauren Down and Brooke Halliday take the specialist batting spots in the squad while Hayley Jensen fills the seam-bowling all-rounders’ role.

“We feel we have a balanced squad providing multiple options with bat and ball to cover the range of conditions we’re likely to face around the country. Naturally, there were some tough decisions and no doubt some disappointed players but as a selection group, we felt this mix would give us the best chance,” head coach Bob Carter said in a press release.

Notably, the same 15 will also play the preceding India series that starts on February 9. New Zealand will play India in a lone T20 international and five ODIs with all matches to be played at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

New Zealand Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu

Tags

Sports ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 Women’s Cricket World Cup Leigh Kasperek Sophie Devine New Zealand Women’s National Cricket Team New Zealand Women Vs India Women Suzie Bates Amy Satterthwaite Cricket Women's Cricket
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

2022 Winter Olympics: No COVID Cases In Indian Team As Manager Tests Negative

2022 Winter Olympics: No COVID Cases In Indian Team As Manager Tests Negative

Live Streaming, PSL 2022, Quetta Gladiators Vs Islamabad United: Watch Pakistan Super League Match 10 Live

2022 Beijing Winter Olympics: It's A Dream To Represent 1.4 Billion Indians, Says Arif Khan

Pakistan Super League 2022: Scrappy Lahore Qalandars Beat Peshawar Zalmi By 29 Runs

Copa Del Rey 2021-22: Rayo Vallecano Make Semifinal Entry For First Time In Four Decades

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A man walks and other cycles past a Covid-19 awareness Mural in Mumbai

Covid-19 Awareness Mural In Mumbai

Bollywood actress Shamita Shetty celebrates her birthday, at Lower Parel in Mumbai.

In Pics: Shamita Shetty Rings In Her 43rd Birthday With Friends And Family

Bar-headed Geese, that migrate to the region in winter fly at a wet land in village Gharana in Ranbir Singh Pura.

World Wetlands Day: Towards A Greener Earth

Actress Huma Qureshi in a still from the 'Mithya' trailer.

In Pics: Huma Qureshi's 'Mithya' Trailer Looks Intriguing

A bloodied bull is pinned down by a man on the street during the running of the bulls to celebrate the feast of the virgin of Candelaria in Tlacotalpan, Veracruz state, México,

Running Of The Bulls: Bloody Glimpses Of A Mexican Feast