Sophie Devine will lead a 15-member New Zealand in the upcoming squad in the ICC Women’s World Cup 2022 at home, the New Zealand Cricket announced on Thursday. However, in an unexpected move, spinner Leigh Kasperek has found a place in the squad. (More Cricket News)

Amy Satterthwaite has been chosen as Devine’s deputy. The squad also includes experienced hard-hitting batter Suzie Bates and along with Devine and Satterthwaite, the trio would be making their fourth appearance in ICC Women’s World Cup. Katey Martin will do the glovework.

Left-arm spinner Fran Jonas earned her maiden call-up to the global event. Jonas wasn’t even born when New Zealand last time hosted a World Cup. Amelia Kerr and Frankie Mackay are the other spin options.

Kasperek was a part of the New Zealand side that made a fifth-place finish in the 2017 World Cup in England and is also the highest wicket-taker for the White Ferns since then with 42 dismissals. She also finished on top of the wicket-taking charts in the recently concluded Super Smash 2021-22.

Hannah Rowe, Rosemary Mair and Jess Kerr round out the seam bowling options with Rowe making her second appearance at the 50-over showpiece. Maddy Green, Lauren Down and Brooke Halliday take the specialist batting spots in the squad while Hayley Jensen fills the seam-bowling all-rounders’ role.

“We feel we have a balanced squad providing multiple options with bat and ball to cover the range of conditions we’re likely to face around the country. Naturally, there were some tough decisions and no doubt some disappointed players but as a selection group, we felt this mix would give us the best chance,” head coach Bob Carter said in a press release.

Notably, the same 15 will also play the preceding India series that starts on February 9. New Zealand will play India in a lone T20 international and five ODIs with all matches to be played at John Davies Oval in Queenstown.

New Zealand Squad: Sophie Devine (c), Amy Satterthwaite, Suzie Bates, Lauren Down, Maddy Green, Brooke Halliday, Hayley Jensen, Fran Jonas, Jess Kerr, Amelia Kerr, Frances Mackay, Rosemary Mair, Katey Martin, Hannah Rowe, Lea Tahuhu