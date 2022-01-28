Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Sports

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Unbeaten India Face Bangladesh In Quarterfinal

India won their first league game by 45 runs against South Africa before outplaying Ireland by 174 runs and Ugana by 326 runs.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Unbeaten India Face Bangladesh In Quarterfinal
All eyes will be on Raj Bawa who scored record 162* in previous game at ICC U-19 World Cup 2022. - BCCI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 4:45 pm

COVID-hit India will be bolstered by the return of key players when the record four-time champions meet holders Bangladesh in the third quarterfinal of the U-19 Cricket World Cup in Antigua on Saturday. (More Cricket News)

Most of the half a dozen India players, who were affected by the dreaded virus, have recovered and are set to feature in the crucial clash.

Six players, including skipper Yash Dhull, had gone into isolation ahead of India's second league fixture against Ireland, dealing a big blow to the record four time champions.

Five of them tested positive in the RTPCR tests and also ended up missing the last league game against Uganda.

However, the depth in the squad ensured India won both those games comfortably and qualified for the quarterfinals as group toppers.

Nishant Sindhu led the side in Dhull's absence as India struggled to field 11 fit players on the park in the game against Ireland.

"Most of the players have recovered and should be fit enough to play tomorrow," a BCCI official told PTI.

Related stories

AFG Vs SL, ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Afghanistan Clinch Thriller To Book Semifinal Spot

ICC U-19 Men’s World Cup 2022: Rehan Ahmed, Jacob Bethell Power England To Semifinals 

Skipper Dhull, his deputy Shaik Rasheed, Sidharth Yadav, Aaradhya Yadav and Manav Parakh had returned positive RTPCR tests before the Ireland game.

Both Dhull and Rasheed are important batters for the team and had looked in good touch against South Africa in their tournament opener.

Opener Angkrish Raghuvanshi and all-rounder Raj Bawa's confidence must be sky high after they scored match-winning tons against Uganda.

Left-arm spinner Vicky Ostwal has been India's stand out bowler in the tournament with seven wickets.

Another left-arm spinner Sindhu has been tidy with the ball, taking four wickets at an economy rate of 2.76 runs per over.

The Bangladesh batters will also not have an easy time negotiating the extra pace of Rajvardhan Hangargekar.

The game will be a rematch of the previous edition's final in 2020 when Bangladesh had stunned the favourites to win their maiden title. Current Bangladesh skipper Rakibul Hasan was part of that memorable final.

In the recently held Asia Cup semifinal in the UAE, India had outplayed Bangaldesh and gone on to win the title.

Bangladesh's entry into the knockouts here wasn't as smooth as India's. England outplayed them in the first game before they qualified with wins over Canada and UAE.

Squads:

India: Yash Dhull (c), Harnoor Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Siddarth Yadav, Aneeshwar Gautam, Manav Parakh, Kaushal Tambe, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Vicky Ostwal, Garv Sangwan, Dinesh Bana, Aaradhya Yadav, Raj Bawa, Vasu Vats, Ravi Kumar. 

Bangladesh: Rakibul Hasan (c), Abdullah Al Mamun, Ariful Islam, Md Fahim, Mahfijul Islam, Ripon Mondol, Naimur Rohman, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Prantik Nawrose Nabil, Aich Mollah, Ashiqur Zaman, Iftakher Hossain Ifti, SM Meherob, Musfik Hasan, Tahjibul Islam.

Match starts 6.30 PM IST.

Tags

Sports Cricket ICC U-19 World Cup 2022 Yash Dhull India National Under-19 Cricket Team Bangladesh National Under-19 Cricket Team
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Sports

EXPLAINER: What Is At Stake As 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Resumes

EXPLAINER: What Is At Stake As 2022 FIFA World Cup Qualifying Resumes

Australian Open 2022: T-Shirts With ‘Where is Peng Shuai?’ Slogan Grab Attention

European Clubs Interested In Signing 15-year-old Brazilian Striker Endrick Felipe

BCCI To Hold Ranji Trophy In Two Phases To Make Way For IPL 2022

Australian Open 2022: Rafael Nadal Stays On Track For Record 21st Men’s Singles Grand Slam

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services band perform during the full dress rehearsal for 'Beating the Retreat' ceremony at Vijay Chowk, in New Delhi.

Full Dress Rehearsal For Beating Retreat Ceremony

Actress Shruti Haasan at the age of 14, made her acting debut in a special cameo role in her father's Tamil-Hindi bilingual film 'Hey Ram'.

Happy Birthday Shruti Haasan: 5 Lesser-Known Things About The Actress

Singer Aditya Narayan and Shweta Agarwal in a still from their baby shower.

In Pics: Aditya Narayan And Shweta Agarwal's Baby Shower Photos

Ash Barty of Australia reacts after defeating Madison Keys of the U.S. in their semifinal match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 11: Ashleigh Barty Beats Madison Keys To Enter Summit Clash

Actor Elijah Woods in a still from 'Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind' (2004). A sci-fi romance drama where he plays the role of Patrick.

Happy Birthday Elijah Woods: 5 Best Performances, Other Than 'Lord Of The Rings'