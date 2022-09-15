Thursday, Sep 15, 2022
ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2022: Tickets For India Vs Pakistan Clash Sold Out

The ICC said 'fans from 82 different countries have purchased tickets' to watch the T20 World Cup 2022. The tournament starts on October 16.

India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground.
India vs Pakistan match is scheduled for October 23 at Melbourne Cricket Ground. File Photo

Updated: 15 Sep 2022 4:51 pm

The ICC T20 World Cup match between India and Pakistan has been sold out as over 500,000 fans have already booked their place to attend the showpiece event in Australia, starting October 16. (More Cricket News)

The clash between the arch-rivals, scheduled at the MCG on October 23, is sold out, "with additional standing room tickets snapped up within minutes of going on sale."

"An official re-sale platform will be launched closer to the event, where fans can exchange tickets at face value," ICC said in a release.

The ICC said "fans from 82 different countries have purchased tickets to watch the world's best players from 16 international teams, marking the return of full stadiums at ICC events for the first time since the Women's T20 World Cup in 2020, which culminated with 86,174 fans for the final at the MCG."

"Current ticket allocations are also all sold for the double-header at the SCG on 27 October featuring South Africa v Bangladesh and India v Group A runner-up. Fans are encouraged to join the waitlist in the event of additional tickets becoming available."

The governing body said "only a very limited number of tickets remain for Australia’s opening Super 12 fixture against New Zealand at the SCG on 22 October, the double-header featuring Pakistan v Group A runner-up and India v South Africa at Perth Stadium on 30 October, and Pakistan v South Africa at the SCG on 3 November."

