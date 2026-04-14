Houston Rockets Vs Memphis Grizzlies, NBA 2026: Rockets Clinch 5th Seed With Dominant Victory

The Houston Rockets closed out their season with a dominant home victory at the Toyota Center. Center Clint Capela led the charge with a double-double, recording 23 points and 13 rebounds, while the Rockets’ bench, sparked by Tari Eason, ensured the lead remained insurmountable. Houston's physical presence was the difference-maker, as they outrebounded Memphis 64-37 and scored 34 second-chance points. With this win, the Rockets secure the 5th seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record, setting up a first-round playoff clash against the Los Angeles Lakers.

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Houston Rockets Vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball-Jae'sean Tate
Houston Rockets forward Jae'sean Tate (8) puts up a shot pastMemphis Grizzlies guard Rayan Rupert (32) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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Houston Rockets Vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball-Toby Okani
Memphis Grizzlies forward Toby Okani, left, tries to protect the ball after falling from Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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Houston Rockets Vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball-JD Davison
Houston Rockets guard JD Davison (4) attempts to dunk the ball between Memphis Grizzlies guards Jahmai Mashack (21) and Lucas Williamson (55) during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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Houston Rockets Vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball-Clint Capela
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela dunks against the Memphis Grizzlies during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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Houston Rockets Vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball-Rayan Rupert
Memphis Grizzlies guard Rayan Rupert (32) and Houston Rockets center Clint Capela (30) bobble a rebound during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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Houston Rockets Vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball-Aaron Holiday
Houston Rockets guard Aaron Holiday, center, loses his footing and the ball as he drives to the basket through Memphis Grizzlies guards Jahmai Mashack (21), Rayan Rupert (32) and Lucas Williamson, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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Houston Rockets Vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball-Clint Capela
Houston Rockets center Clint Capela, center, drives between Memphis Grizzlies forward Taj Gibson (67) and guard Javon Small, right, during the second half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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Houston Rockets Vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball-Rayan Rupert
Memphis Grizzlies guard Rayan Rupert, center with ball, battles to keep a rebound between Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason, guard JD Davison, left, and forward Dorian Finney-Smith, right, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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Houston Rockets Vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball-Javon Small
Memphis Grizzlies guard Javon Small (10) goes up to pass the ball in front of Houston Rockets forward Jeff Green, left, during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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Houston Rockets Vs Memphis Grizzlies NBA basketball-Lucas Williamson
Memphis Grizzlies guard Lucas Williamson, left, reaches to strip the ball from Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason, right, after falling during the first half of an NBA basketball game in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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