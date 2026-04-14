Houston Rockets Vs Memphis Grizzlies, NBA 2026: Rockets Clinch 5th Seed With Dominant Victory
The Houston Rockets closed out their season with a dominant home victory at the Toyota Center. Center Clint Capela led the charge with a double-double, recording 23 points and 13 rebounds, while the Rockets’ bench, sparked by Tari Eason, ensured the lead remained insurmountable. Houston's physical presence was the difference-maker, as they outrebounded Memphis 64-37 and scored 34 second-chance points. With this win, the Rockets secure the 5th seed in the Western Conference with a 52-30 record, setting up a first-round playoff clash against the Los Angeles Lakers.
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