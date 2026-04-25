Houston Rockets 108-112 LA Lakers, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Lakers Move Within One Win Of Sweep
LeBron James turned back the clock, scoring 29 points and drilling a game-tying triple with 13 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and eventually secure a 112-108 win. The Lakers now hold a commanding 3-0 series lead. Houston, missing Kevin Durant, nearly pulled off the upset behind Alperen Sengun’s monstrous 33-point, 16-rebound effort. However, Marcus Smart’s veteran savvy, including three crucial free throws late in the fourth and James’ defensive steal shifted the momentum. The Lakers outlasted the second-youngest starting lineup in playoff history to put the Rockets on the brink of elimination.
1/9
2/9
3/9
4/9
5/9
6/9
7/9
8/9
9/9
WATCH
MORE FROM THE AUTHOR
PHOTOS
CLOSE