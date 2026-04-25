Houston Rockets 108-112 LA Lakers, NBA 2026 Playoffs: Lakers Move Within One Win Of Sweep

LeBron James turned back the clock, scoring 29 points and drilling a game-tying triple with 13 seconds left in regulation to force overtime and eventually secure a 112-108 win. The Lakers now hold a commanding 3-0 series lead. Houston, missing Kevin Durant, nearly pulled off the upset behind Alperen Sengun’s monstrous 33-point, 16-rebound effort. However, Marcus Smart’s veteran savvy, including three crucial free throws late in the fourth and James’ defensive steal shifted the momentum. The Lakers outlasted the second-youngest starting lineup in playoff history to put the Rockets on the brink of elimination.

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Lakers Vs Rockets NBA playoffs basketball series game 3 photos-Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura (28) is surrounded by Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason (17), center Alperen Sengun (28) and guard Reed Sheppard, right, during the second half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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Lakers Vs Rockets NBA playoffs basketball series game 3 photos-Ime Udoka
Houston Rockets head coach Ime Udoka yells from the bench to players during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Los Angeles Lakers in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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Lakers Vs Rockets NBA playoffs basketball series game 3 photos-JJ Redick
Los Angeles Lakers head coach JJ Redick instructs from the bench during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series against the Houston Rockets in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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Lakers Vs Rockets NBA playoffs basketball series game 3 photos-Jabari Smith Jr.
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) pulls in a rebound in front of Los Angeles Lakers center Deandre Ayton, left, during the second half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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Lakers Vs Rockets NBA playoffs basketball series game 3 photos-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) tips the ball inbounds in front of Houston Rockets center Alperen Sengun, left, during the second half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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Lakers Vs Rockets NBA playoffs basketball series game 3 photos-Dorian Finney-Smith
Houston Rockets forward Dorian Finney-Smith (2) knocks away the ball from Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart, center, as forward Jake LaRavia (12) looks on during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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Lakers Vs Rockets NBA playoffs basketball series game 3 photos-LeBron James
Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James, left, attempts to keep the ball as he drives around Houston Rockets forward Tari Eason during the first half in Game 3 of a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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Lakers Vs Rockets NBA playoffs basketball series game 3 photos-Rui Hachimura
Los Angeles Lakers forward Rui Hachimura, right, looks to shoot while under pressure from Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr., left, during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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Lakers Vs Rockets NBA playoffs basketball series game 3 photos-Jabari Smith Jr
Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) becomes entangled with Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James (23) as he drives to the basket during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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Lakers Vs Rockets NBA playoffs basketball series game 3 photos-Amen Thompson
Houston Rockets guard Amen Thompson (1) looks to drive around Los Angeles Lakers guard Marcus Smart (36) who reaches in during the first half of Game 3 in a first-round NBA playoffs basketball series in Houston. | Photo: AP/Michael Wyke
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