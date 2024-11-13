South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match

India raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half through goals from Sangita Kumari (3rd minute) and Deepika (20th) before Korea mounted a strong comeback in the third quarter and drew parity with goals from Yuri Lee (34th) and skipper Eunbi Cheon (38th). But the match was far from over as Deepika scored from the spot in the 57th minute to eke out a close win for India.