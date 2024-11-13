Hockey

South Korea Vs Malaysia Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 KOR-W v MAL-W Match

Here are the live streaming details for the South Korea vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match live

Womens-Asian-Champions-Trophy-2024-South-Korea-PTI-Photo
Japanese and Korean players in action during a match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy. Photo: PTI
The Women’s Asian Champions Trophy 2024 action continues as three-time winners South Korea entertain Malaysia in Rajgir, Bihar, on Thursday, November 14. (More Hockey News)

South Korea began the tournament with a hard-fought 2-2 draw against Japan but ended up losing 3-2 to reigning champions India on Tuesday, November 12.

India raced to a 2-0 lead in the first half through goals from Sangita Kumari (3rd minute) and Deepika (20th) before Korea mounted a strong comeback in the third quarter and drew parity with goals from Yuri Lee (34th) and skipper Eunbi Cheon (38th). But the match was far from over as Deepika scored from the spot in the 57th minute to eke out a close win for India.

On the other hand, Malaysia were routed 5-0 by China and 4-0 by India in their respective matches.

South Korea Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Live Streaming, Telecast Details

When and where will the South Korea Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?

The South Korea Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 12:15pm IST at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.

Where will the South Korea Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be telecast and live streamed?

The South Korea Vs Malaysia, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.

