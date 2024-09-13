Hockey

Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch

Malaysia vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Here's all the live streaming information you need for the hockey match

Malaysia hockey team X Asian Hockey Federation
Malaysia national hockey team players. Photo: X | Asian Hockey Federation
info_icon

Malaysia and South Korea are all set to lock horns in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2024 on Saturday, September 14, at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir, China. (More Hockey News)

South Korea currently sit in third place in the standings with a record of two draws, one victory, and one loss. Meanwhile, Malaysia are in fourth place with one draw, two losses, and one victory.

These two teams are meeting for the first time in the tournament in group stage.

The six-team tournament is being played in a round-robin format and the top four will advance to the semifinals on September 16, followed by the final on September 17. 

Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Standings

Asian-Champions-Trophy-2024
Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Standings Photo: Screengrab
info_icon

Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Live Streaming

When to watch Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match?

The Malaysia vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match will be played on Saturday, September 14, at the Moqi Training Base in Hulunbuir at 11:00 am IST.

Where to watch Malaysia Vs South Korea, Asian Champions Trophy 2024 match?

The live stream of the Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament will be available on the Sony Liv app and website. Hockey fans can watch the live telecast of the matches on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.

