Asian Champions Trophy 2024: Malaysia Beat Japan 5-4 To Keep Semi-Final Hopes Alive

A spirited Malaysian team edged past Japan 5-4 at the Moqi Training Base in the ongoing Asian Champions Trophy 2024 to stay alive in the competition on Thursday, September 12. (More Hockey News)
Goals from Syed Cholan (12’,40’), Norsyafiq Sumantri (21’), Syarman Mat (47’), and Kamal Abu Azrai (48’) helped them jump to fourth spot.
After losing to India 8-1 in their last encounter, Malaysia were desperate for a win, and showed immense character to fight it out against Japan after they were a goal down after the first half.
In the six team tournament, the top four qualify for the semi-finals, and the places are now occupied by India, Pakistan, South Korea, and Malaysia.
Hosts China are placed in the fifth spot, having played three matches. However, they are still in contention to make the top four with two games to be played.
Where to watch Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey?
The Asian Champions Trophy 2024 hockey tournament will be available to live stream on the Sony Liv app and website. Fans can watch the live telecast of the matches on the Sony Sports Ten 1 SD & HD TV channels in India.