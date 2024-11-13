Japan Vs China Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 JPN-W v CHN-W Match

Japan lock horns against a formidable China in the Women's Asian Champions Trophy fixture on Thursday, November 14 at the Bihar Sports University Stadium, Bihar. (More Hockey News)
Japan started their tournament with a 2-2 valiant draw to South Korea. They followed it up with a 1-1 draw to Thailand and now face an uphill task against an in-form Chinese side that have dished out thrashings.
China thumped Thailand 15-0 and then beat Malaysia 5-0 in their second fixture. Japan will need to be at their utmost best if they are avoid a similar fate as conjured up by Thailand and Malaysia, respectively.
Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey Standings
Japan vs China, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
When and where will the Japan vs China, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?
The Japan vs China, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on Thursday, November 14, 2024 at 2:30pm IST at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.
Where will the Japan vs China, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be telecast and live streamed?
The Japan vs China, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.