India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs MAS Juniors

India are all set to take on Malaysia in the match 9 of Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 hockey on Tuesday, October 22 at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru, Malaysia. (More Hockey News)
India currently lead the standings with six points, having won both matches in the tournament. They kicked off their campaign with a 4-2 victory over Japan and followed it up with a high-scoring 6-4 win against Great Britain.
In contrast, hosts Malaysia find themselves in a tough spot, sitting at the bottom of the table after losing both matches they've played so far.
India and Great Britain are the most successful teams in the Sultan of Johor Cup, each boasting three titles. Last year, the Indian colts secured third place after triumphing over Pakistan in a shoot-off. This year, India are looking to dominate and win the title.
India Vs Malaysia: Head-To-Head
India and Malaysia have faced each other 14 times in history, with India boasting a dominant record, having lost only twice. Meanwhile, Malaysia have struggled to secure a victory against India in recent years.
India Vs Malaysia: Live Streaming
When to watch India vs Malaysia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match?
The India vs Malaysia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match will be played on Tuesday, October 22 at Taman Daya Hockey Stadium, Johor Bahru, Malaysia at 6:05 pm IST.
Where to watch India vs Malaysia, Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 match?
Live streaming of the Sultan of Johor Cup 2024 hockey tournament will be available on the rtmklik.rtm.gov.my website in India. However, there will be no live telecast of the matches on any TV channel in India.
India Squad
Goalkeepers: Bikramjit Singh, Ali Khan
Defenders: Amir Ali (captain), Talem Priyobarta, Shardanand Tiwari, Sukhvinder, Anmol Ekka, Rohit (vice-captain)
Midfielders: Ankit Pal, Manmeet Singh, Rosan Kujur, Mukesh Toppo, Chandan Yadav
Forwards: Gurjot Singh, Sourabh Anand Kushwaha, Dilraj Singh, Arshdeep Singh, Mohd. Konain Dad