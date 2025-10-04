Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra

As a result of Rahu's placement in the second house of your Moon sign, this week will bring about favourable adjustments to your physical well-being. In spite of this, it is highly recommended to conduct extensive research on any product before applying it to your face. When it comes to overcoming issues that are associated with your throat, practising Bhramari Yoga will prove to be of great significance and be of great use to you. It should be crystal clear to you that the wealth you have collected will come in handy when you are in a difficult situation. This week, you should not only give some thought to the possibility of amassing wealth, but you should also begin working toward that goal within this week. There is a possibility that you will be utterly unsuccessful in persuading your family to agree with a decision that you have made this week. Not only will this cause people to turn against you, but it will also prevent them from providing you with any kind of support.