Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra

Weekly Horoscope (October 5, 2025 - October 11, 2025): This week brings important shifts in career, finances, relationships, and personal growth for all zodiac signs. Aries, Gemini, and Libra may experience significant professional and financial developments, while Taurus and Cancer find harmony in family and health. Students and professionals alike are advised to stay focused, make thoughtful decisions, and maintain balance in personal and work life.
Aries (Mar 21-Apr 20):
As a result of Rahu's placement in the second house of your Moon sign, this week will bring about favourable adjustments to your physical well-being. In spite of this, it is highly recommended to conduct extensive research on any product before applying it to your face. When it comes to overcoming issues that are associated with your throat, practising Bhramari Yoga will prove to be of great significance and be of great use to you. It should be crystal clear to you that the wealth you have collected will come in handy when you are in a difficult situation. This week, you should not only give some thought to the possibility of amassing wealth, but you should also begin working toward that goal within this week. There is a possibility that you will be utterly unsuccessful in persuading your family to agree with a decision that you have made this week. Not only will this cause people to turn against you, but it will also prevent them from providing you with any kind of support.
Since Jupiter will be in the third house of your Moon sign this week, people who were born under this sign will experience exceptionally favourable outcomes in their professional lives. In this period of time, you will accomplish everything that you have set out to do. In addition, this period of time will offer you a great deal of guidance and the power you need to accomplish the objectives and goals you have set for yourself in your professional life and career. During this week, students should make it a point to avoid being swayed by the criticism of others and not underestimate their own skills. You have a good understanding of the fact that it is preferable to enroll in a professional course and silence everyone with your outstanding performance rather than harboring doubts that are not necessary that are not necessary. As a result, you should not let the pointless rumours that other people spread worry you. Instead, you should concentrate exclusively on your studies and make the appropriate choices.
Lucky Colour: Red
Lucky Number: 9
Taurus (Apr 21–May 20):
Now is the moment for you to realise that, rather than putting undue strain on your body to achieve mental tranquillity, it is more beneficial to recognise the factors that create stress and work to alleviate them. With this information in mind, you should make it a priority to avoid experiencing any stress throughout this week. At the beginning of this week, Shani Maharaj will be positioned in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, any financial challenges that you have been experiencing will be rectified. You will have an easier time purchasing a variety of vital things by the middle of the week as a result of the improvement. Your level of comfort will grow as a result of this.
During the course of this week, you will have the opportunity to spend some time with members of your family. There is also the possibility that you will have the chance to catch up with old friends or learn something fresh and significant about your parents. This week will be beneficial for you in terms of your profession since you will be able to overcome any problems that you may be experiencing, which will enable you to work more diligently than ever before in order to accomplish your objectives at work. During this week, it is important for pupils to refrain from participating in activities that could potentially divert their attention. Therefore, you should only connect with people who are confident in their academic abilities so that you can request their assistance when it is required.
Lucky Colour: Green
Lucky Number: 6
Gemini (May 21–Jun 21):
Jupiter will be in the first or ascendant house of your Moon sign, and if you have been considering engaging in an activity that is spiritually or religiously helpful, this week will be very advantageous for you to do so. During this time, your health will improve, which will enable you to concentrate on religious activities, which will ultimately offer you happiness on the inside. As Saturn moves into the tenth house of your Moon sign this week, you should expect to see positive results in your financial situation. Regardless of this, you should refrain from investing any money for the time being. Nevertheless, in the event that this would not be feasible for whatever reason, it is essential to give serious consideration to any investment.
During this time, you and your loved ones will have a wonderful time as you spend time together. In addition, the rich energy and huge passion that you possess can bring about a multitude of favourable outcomes for your family life and assist you in avoiding tensions inside the home. You will be seen as making the right judgments, creating a solid foundation, and developing a strategy for the future if you consolidate the gains that you have made during this week and begin something new. You have the option of seeking assistance from your superiors as well as specialists in this matter. This week, a lot of students might decide to take a trip with their loved ones or friends in order to recharge their batteries. Nevertheless, before you make such preparations, it is recommended that you finish all of the homework that is still outstanding.
Lucky Colour: Yellow
Lucky Number: 5
Cancer (Jun 22–Jul 22):
As a result of Jupiter's placement in the ninth house of Cancerians, your health will be better than normal this year, leaving you feeling revitalised. This is because Jupiter will be in your ninth house. Because of the upbeat attitude that you have, people will be able to observe you laughing and joking freely with other people throughout this special moment. People will take notice of your dedication and hard work this week because Saturn is in the ninth house of your Moon sign. As a result, you will most likely experience some financial gain as a result of this awareness. On the other hand, it is rather likely that your partner will provide you with financial assistance and assist you in overcoming certain challenges.
Over the course of this week, there will be some minor issues on the domestic front. In order to keep the peace within the family, it is imperative that you continue to maintain the required cooperation. Carefully select the phrases you use when communicating with members of your family. This week, you might be given an assignment at work that you've been thinking about for a very long time. As a result, taking responsibility for it will provide you with happiness, not to mention a glow that will improve the appearance of your complexion. If you find yourself in such a circumstance, you should keep working hard to make the most of this enjoyable moment. The pupils who have been complaining about their ability to concentrate on their studies, being easily distracted, will have a particularly fortunate week. This week, not only will you be able to maintain your concentration on your studies, but your friends will also assist you in overcoming any challenges that may arise.
Lucky Colour: White
Lucky Number: 2
Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23):
As a result of Jupiter's presence in the eleventh house of your Moon sign, you may experience a measure of relief from any issues that have been plaguing your face and throat in the past during this week. Nevertheless, you will need to refrain from consuming an excessive amount of cold water and confine your diet to solely home-cooked meals and fresh fruit. Drinking a lot of water is another way to prevent facial problems from getting worse. The fiscal and monetary gains that will be available this week will be significantly higher than the average. Because those born under your Moon sign have the potential to make the most of a variety of chances at this period, they may be able to get unanticipated benefits from their spouse's family or ancestral property. This is because Saturn will be present in the eighth house of your Moon sign.
You will likely encounter unfavourable outcomes if you have attempted to obtain financial assistance from your older siblings. You should be prepared for the possibility that your siblings will refuse to offer any support, citing their precarious financial circumstances as the reason. In addition to honing your talents, you will need to put in a lot of effort this week to develop your profession. In that case, you won't be able to finish any of your duties within the allotted time. This will have a direct impact on your work, and you may also find that it is difficult to make decisions that are appropriate. As a result of their bravery and self-assurance, students born under your zodiac sign who are preparing for competitive examinations and have the goal of achieving success will, at this period, find a great deal of success. Nevertheless, you should be aware that to accomplish this, you will need to build a positive relationship with your instructors and mentors, as well as to please them.
Lucky Colour: Gold
Lucky Number: 1
Virgo (Aug 24-Sep 23):
Jupiter will be positioned in the eleventh house of the sign that was ruled by the Moon. You will experience an improvement in your health this week if you were suffering from a major sickness. This improvement will be due to the diligent care of your doctor and the excellent care of your family members. By doing this, you will be free from this ailment for all of eternity. Your money should never be given to someone without first giving it some thought. In that case, you might have to deal with significant issues in the future. As a result, if you want to make the most of your financial resources, you should consult with your elders and seniors. When you are in this position, you have the opportunity to collaborate with members of your family for the betterment of society, which will significantly boost your status and esteem.
In addition to that, you will be actively engaged in events related to religion. You should make every effort to avoid falling in love with anyone of the opposite sex while you are at work this entire week. Should you choose not to do so, this may result in damage to your reputation. So, steer clear of anything that you might come to regret in the future. Your horoscope for the week suggests that students who are born under your zodiac sign may receive a great deal of good fortune this week. On the other hand, there will be numerous occasions in your life when you will obtain more scores than you desired in your studies, even if you put in less work. When you put your attention on your schooling, this week is going to be a terrific one for you.
Lucky Colour: Blue
Lucky Number: 7
Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23):
Jupiter will be placed in the ninth house of your Moon sign, and as a result, if you've been suffering from ailments like acidity, indigestion, and arthritis, this week will offer some relief. However, you're advised to protect yourself from minor issues like colds and flu that may occur from time to time. Saturn will be present in the sixth house of your Moon sign, and this week will bring you good financial gains. However, along with the gains, you may also be tempted by various investments. Therefore, you're advised to exercise extreme caution when making any investments and avoid investing in partnership businesses or tricky financial schemes. According to the weekly horoscope, those born under your sign will experience immense happiness in their family life this week.
You'll also be successful in resolving any previous conflicts between family members. This will make your parents feel proud of you. This week, the influence of several auspicious planets will strengthen your willpower, helping you achieve new milestones in your professional life. During this time, you will receive many opportunities, making this a very happy time for those in your zodiac sign who are employed. This time will be especially favourable for students studying creative subjects, and they will be able to overcome their educational challenges and achieve considerable success. Therefore, you will be fully capable of understanding subjects that previously required you to work hard to understand.
Lucky Colour: Pink
Lucky Number: 8
Scorpio (Oct 24-Nov 22):
Saturn will be positioned in the fourth house of your Moon sign, and if you are battling with obesity, you will need to keep a close eye on your weight and work to improve it throughout this week. Keeping a regular yoga practice and avoiding overeating are both excellent choices. It is possible that you will end up spending a little bit more than you should this week by purchasing products that are not necessary. In light of this, you will need to make use of the resources that you already possess before making any acquisitions. Spend a week with members of your family at a slow and peaceful pace. If other people come to you with issues, you should disregard them and take care not to allow them to disrupt your mental equilibrium.
Your phone should be turned off while you are at home, if at all possible. Jupiter will be positioned in the seventh house of your Moon sign, and as a consequence, people who were born under this sign and are currently employed by the government are experiencing a high probability of receiving a promotion, a rise in salary, or a transfer that they have been sought. In such a circumstance, you should continue to motivate yourself completely toward achieving your goals. During this period, students who are certain about the things they want to accomplish in their lives will need to concentrate harder on the job that they are doing. mostly due to the fact that you will have the most difficulty avoiding being overwhelmed by your ego during this time. On top of that, you will be able to achieve success in your classes, which will garner appreciation from both your parents and your instructors.
Lucky Colour: Maroon
Lucky Number: 8
Sagittarius (Nov 23-Dec 21):
During this entire week, drivers should exercise extreme caution, as even the most minute oversight on your part could have the potential to do you harm. Moreover, the positioning of the planets and the presence of Ketu in the ninth house of your moon sign are indicators that you are going to experience some unwelcome expenses during this time period. Nevertheless, Jupiter will be occupying your seventh house, and in this particular case, you will be able to spend a portion of your money on things that make you comfortable because of the continual rise in your income; therefore, the impact of these expenses will not be noticeable in your life. As a result, you need to ensure that you maintain an equilibrium between the money you earn and the money you spend. If you are required to make any significant decisions this week, you must consult with your family members before to making any final decisions.
You could encounter some difficulties only as a result of your own decisions. In a scenario like this, the best way to get better outcomes is to establish harmony within the family and to take advantage of the experience of the elders in the household by seeking their input in every choice that is made. This week, businesspeople who fall under this sign of the zodiac may be required to travel on a business trip that they would rather not take. As a result, it would be more advantageous to refrain from undertaking this voyage at this time. If you choose not to do so, you will have to endure emotional anguish in addition to financial loss. Students who are studying for competitive examinations this week are likely to experience unexpected success. Therefore, it is important to keep your attention fixed on your objective and to actively apply yourself to your task. It is also important to avoid the company of those individuals who squander the majority of your time on worthless things.
Lucky Colour: Purple
Lucky Number: 4
Capricorn (Dec 22–Jan 21):
You will feel heightened work pressure at work this week as a consequence of Ketu being placed in the ninth house of your Moon sign. Additionally, you will endure emotional turbulence and misery as a result of this placement. This will also cause you to get irritable. During this week, it is probable that your younger siblings will approach you with a request for a loan. Even though you might offer them money to assist them financially, doing so might put you in a terrible financial situation. This may result in a great deal of trouble in the future. Because Rahu will be located in the second house of your Moon sign this week, you will need to make sure that you are fully aware of your domestic responsibilities and that you successfully perform them.
It is possible that you will unintentionally anger members of your family if you choose to neglect them for whatever reason. You will be blessed with good fortune this week as a result of the influence of the majority of planets, which will enable you to effectively overcome unprecedented challenges and obstacles in your professional advancement and make progress. Students who are residing in dorms or boarding schools will be required to exert more effort and pay particular attention to their work this week. Then and only then will they be able to attain favourable outcomes. After the middle of the week, students who are contemplating studying abroad might get a positive message from a close relative about being accepted to a college or institution located in another country.
Lucky Colour: Grey
Lucky Number: 10
Aquarius (Jan 22-Feb 19):
When Jupiter is in the fifth house of your Moon sign, you will be continually making adjustments to better your way of life. This will occur during the time that Jupiter is in this position. It is possible that in order to accomplish this, you will make the decision to step outside of your comfort zone and engage in regular yoga and exercise so that you can improve your health. On the other hand, you should try to avoid taking on an excessive amount of work at this time. You will see an improvement in your financial status this week, after a long period of time. By exercising complete command over all of your expenditures, you will be able to amass wealth. It is important to remember to provide some credit to your loved ones, members of your family, and your partner for your accomplishment rather than claiming all the credit for it.
Throughout the course of this week, you will be dealing with a multitude of household concerns, which will disrupt your capacity to work efficiently. Your life with your family will be immediately impacted by this. Saturn will be in the second house of your Moon sign, which indicates that your social standing is likely to improve as a result of this placement. In light of this, you will be participating in a wide variety of philanthropic activities throughout this week, which will be beneficial to your professional development. This week is going to be very beneficial for pupils, as your parents are going to be delighted with the effort that you have put in. Because of this, they may give you a brand new laptop or book. From this point forward, you will be able to concentrate more intently on your studies than you were before.
Lucky Colour: Turquoise
Lucky Number: 11
Pisces (Feb 20-Mar 20):
This week, Saturn will be positioned in the first house of Pisces, which is also known as the ascendant house. According to this placement, your life may see big changes for which you were not prepared. Consequently, this will give the impression that you have a pessimistic outlook on life, and you can discover that you are surrounded by negative people, even if you do not want to be. During this week, you will be troubled by the entrance of an unwelcome visitor at your residence. Since Jupiter will be located in the fourth house of your Moon sign, hosting them could end up costing you a significant amount of money, which could result in financial issues in the future.
Because of your poor behaviour, a close friend or family member may decide to cut off their relationship with you this week, which will have a direct effect on the way your family interacts with you. Maintain a flexible attitude toward your behaviour and steer clear of any disagreements with other people if you do not wish this to happen. Since you will be participating in a multitude of humanitarian activities this week, which will add to your professional progress, your social status will probably improve. This week, a great number of students will experience a rapid and significant advancement in their professions. The prestige you enjoy within your family will rise as a result of this. It is also possible that your elders will bestow upon you a blessing, in addition to providing you with some educational information that you have been anticipating.
Lucky Colour: Sea Green
Lucky Number: 12