Former Mexico International Omar Bravo Arrested For Alleged Child Sexual Abuse

Omar Bravo arrested in Jalisco on child sexual abuse charges
Allegations involve abuse of a teenage girl on multiple occasions
Bravo achieved fame with 160 goals for Chivas de Guadalajara
He represented Mexico at the 2004 Olympics and 2006 World Cup
Mexican authorities have apprehended former international footballer Omar Bravo on suspicion of child sexual abuse. The Jalisco State Attorney General's Office confirmed that investigations suggest that 45-year-old Bravo allegedly abused a teenage girl on several occasions in recent months, and may have committed similar acts previously.
The former Mexico international faces serious charges following his arrest in Zapopan, near Guadalajara, Mexico, after being taken into custody on Saturday. Bravo is expected to appear in court soon, as the prosecutor’s office confirmed to the Associated Press that its investigation remains ongoing.
Omar Bravo's Career
Omar Bravo made his debut for Chivas de Guadalajara in 2001. He rose to prominence as the club's all-time leading goal scorer, tallying 160 goals across all competitions. His club career also included stints with Deportivo La Coruna, Tigres, Sporting Kansas City, Cruz Azul, and Atlas.
Internationally, Bravo represented Mexico at the 2004 Athens Olympics and the 2006 World Cup in Germany, earning 67 caps for the national team and scoring 15 goals. After retirement, he transitioned briefly to management, coaching Arizona Monsoon FC in early 2024 before leaving the club
The Associated Press reported that it could not immediately reach a lawyer representing Bravo. Meanwhile, fans reacted to Bravo’s Instagram post from September 8, which did not refer to the accusations. Many followers expressed sadness, while others hailed him as their idol and vocalised hope that the allegations were "not true".
(With AP Inputs)