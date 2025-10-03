China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

Jessica Pegula defeated Emma Navarro in three sets by 6-7 (2-7) 6-2 6-1 to secure her semi-final spot at the China Open 2025, facing Linda Noskova next

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Emma Navarro vs Jessica Pegula China Open 2025
Jessica Pegula beat Emma Navarro at the China Open 2025.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Jessica Pegula defeated Emma Navarro 6-7, 6-2, 6-1 in China Open quarters

  • Pegula became the second-oldest player to reach Women’s Singles SF in China Open history

  • Linda Noskova advanced to face Pegula after defeating Sonay Kartal

Jessica Pegula booked her spot in the last four of the China Open after defeating Emma Navarro in three sets.

The fifth seed came back from a set down to win 6-7 (2-7) 6-2 6-1 in just over two hours as she overcame a nervy start against her Billie Jean King Cup team-mate.

A series of late breaks in the first saw Navarro force a tiebreak, as she saved six set points against Pegula before securing the lead in emphatic fashion.

However, that was to be Navarro’s last moment of joy as Pegula raised her levels in the following two sets.

She broke Navarro’s serve four times across the second and third, and saved three break points of her own in the decider, before clinching the win with her third match point.

Pegula will face Linda Noskova in the semi-finals in Beijing after the 20-year-old defeated Sonay Kartal in straight sets.

Noskova won 6-3 6-4 as she converted five break points during her one-hour and 11-minute victory.

Data Debrief: American presence felt in China

Coming into this match, Pegula had a 1-47 record when going a set down to an opponent ranked in the WTA top 20. Her previous such victory came against Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova in Montreal in 2021.

Related Content
Related Content

Noskova, meanwhile, qualified for her fourth semi-final of the season and 10th of her career at the WTA level, making her the third player born since 2004 to reach double-digit semi-finals after Coco Gauff and Diana Shnaider.

And with Gauff and Amanda Anisimova facing off in the other last four clash, it marks the second time since 1990 that three Americans have reached the semi-final at a Tier 1/WTA-1000 event outside North America, after Tokyo in 2003 (Monica Seles, Chanda Rubin, Lindsay Davenport and Lisa Raymond).

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 2nd T20I Live Cricket Score: Afghans Set 148-run Target

  2. India Vs West Indies, 1st Test Day 2: IND Reach 448/5 At Stumps, Lead By 286 Runs Against WI In Ahmedabad

  3. Ravindra Jadeja Slams Sixth Test Century To Join R Ashwin, Kapil Dev In Elite List

  4. NZ Vs AUS, 2nd T20I: Game Called-off As Australia Retain Chappell-Hadlee Trophy Against New Zealand

  5. South Africa Vs England, Women’s ODI WC 2025: ENG-W Bowl SA-W Out For 69 - Check Key Stats

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  2. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  3. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  4. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

  5. China Open: Jannik Sinner Recovers From US Open Disappointment With Beijing Title

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps

  2. Legible Prescriptions Now A Legal Requirement: Punjab HC's Directive

  3. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  4. Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh At 100 Not Out

  5. Eyeing Vanishing Voter Base In Ladakh, BJP Joins Political Demand For A Probe On Leh Violence

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Raavan Retold: Looking Beyond The Villain Archetype

  4. Ghaati Review | Jejamma Meets Sheelavathi In This New Anushka Shetty Starrer

  5. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  3. Modi Backs Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Calls It a Path to Lasting Stability

  4. Fact Check: False Reports of Aid Ship Mikeno Breaking Israeli Blockade, Reaching Gaza Amid Flotilla Interceptions

  5. Indian Diaspora And The Shifting Ground Beneath Their Feet

Latest Stories

  1. Kantara Chapter 1 Box Office Collection Day 1: Rishab Shetty Starrer Scores Huge; Earns Close To Rajnikanth's Coolie

  2. Manipur Security Forces Arrest Four Militants, Including Self-Styled Chief Of Kuki Outfit

  3. Putin Looks Forward To India Visit, Calls For Easing Trade Imbalance

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 1: Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor Starrer Beats Param Sundari

  5. AS Roma 0-1 Lille, UEFA Europa League: Penalty Hero Berke Ozer Denies Serie A Club

  6. Japan LDP leadership Vote May Bring First Woman Or Youngest Prime Minister

  7. Lost And Found Histories Of India: Museums Of Microhistories And Memory

  8. Bhiwandi’s Looming Crisis: Powerloom Struggles, Fund Misallocation, And Housing Gaps