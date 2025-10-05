Day In Pics: October 05, 2025

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and newly sworn-in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Hagrama Mohilary, during the latter's swearing-in ceremony, in Kokrajhar.
An elderly woman looks at a bottle of Coldrif cough syrup, in Betul, Madhya Pradesh. The state government has banned the sale of the cough syrup following the death of 14 children in Chhindwara due to suspected renal failure.
Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi addresses a press conference, in Patna.
Members of the Banjara community raise slogans during a protest demanding reservation under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, in Thane, Maharashtra.
Vehicles stuck in debris after landslides due to heavy rainfall, in Darjeeling district, West Bengal.
People use bamboo poles to lift and move an auto-rickshaw across a rocky riverbed after the bridge connecting the area was washed away, in Udhampur.
Workers pack varieties of firecrackers for sale ahead of the 'Diwali' festival, in Ahmedabad.
A priest blesses a pet dog during the 'Blessing of the Pets' ceremony at the Church of Our Lady of Health, in Mumbai.
Brazil's Clara D Barros Da Silva (right) with her guide at the Women's 200m T12 Semi-Final 2 at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.
Actor Sara Ali Khan poses as she walks the ramp showcasing a creation by designer Abhinav Mishra during a fashion show, in New Delhi.
In this file photo, veteran actor Sandhya Shantaram during a function, in Mumbai. Shantaram passed away on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.