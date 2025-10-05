National

Day In Pics: October 05, 2025

Find today's news in pics from India and around the world for October 05, 2025

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
BTC Chief swearing-in ceremony
BTC Chief swearing-in ceremony | Photo: PTI

Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya, state Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and newly sworn-in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Hagrama Mohilary, during the latter's swearing-in ceremony, in Kokrajhar.

1/11
MP bans Coldrif cough syrup sale
MP bans Coldrif cough syrup sale | Photo: PTI

An elderly woman looks at a bottle of Coldrif cough syrup, in Betul, Madhya Pradesh. The state government has banned the sale of the cough syrup following the death of 14 children in Chhindwara due to suspected renal failure.

2/11
ECIs press conference
ECI's press conference | Photo: PTI

Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar with Election Commissioners Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Vivek Joshi addresses a press conference, in Patna.

3/11
Banjara community protest demanding ST status in Thane
Banjara community protest demanding ST status in Thane | Photo: PTI

Members of the Banjara community raise slogans during a protest demanding reservation under the Scheduled Tribes (ST) category, in Thane, Maharashtra.

4/11
BTC Chief swearing-in ceremony
BTC Chief swearing-in ceremony | Photo: PTI

Newly sworn-in Bodoland Territorial Council (BTC) Chief Executive Member (CEM) Hagrama Mohilary during his swearing-in ceremony, in Kokrajhar.

5/11
Weather: Landslide in Darjeeling
Weather: Landslide in Darjeeling | Photo: PTI

Vehicles stuck in debris after landslides due to heavy rainfall, in Darjeeling district, West Bengal.

6/11
People carry an auto-rickshaw
People carry an auto-rickshaw | Photo: PTI

People use bamboo poles to lift and move an auto-rickshaw across a rocky riverbed after the bridge connecting the area was washed away, in Udhampur.

7/11
Diwali preparations
'Diwali' preparations | Photo: PTI

Workers pack varieties of firecrackers for sale ahead of the 'Diwali' festival, in Ahmedabad.

8/11
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: IND-W vs PAK-W
ICC Women’s World Cup 2025: PAK-W vs IND-W | Photo: PTI

A priest blesses a pet dog during the 'Blessing of the Pets' ceremony at the Church of Our Lady of Health, in Mumbai.

9/11
World Para Athletics Championships 2025
World Para Athletics Championships 2025 | Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Brazil's Clara D Barros Da Silva (right) with her guide at the Women's 200m T12 Semi-Final 2 at the World Para Athletics Championships 2025, at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, in New Delhi.

10/11
Sara Ali Khan at fashion show
Sara Ali Khan at fashion show | Photo: PTI

Actor Sara Ali Khan poses as she walks the ramp showcasing a creation by designer Abhinav Mishra during a fashion show, in New Delhi.

11/11
Actor Sandhya Shantaram passes away
Actor Sandhya Shantaram passes away | Photo: PTI

In this file photo, veteran actor Sandhya Shantaram during a function, in Mumbai. Shantaram passed away on Saturday, Oct. 4, 2025.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs PAK-W Live Score, Women's ODI WC 2025: No-Ball Reprieve Keeps Rodrigues In Game| India 117/3 (27)

  2. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women's ODI World Cup 2025: Top 5 Records For India At The WC

  3. Who Is Harjas Singh? Indian-Origin Australian Cricketer Smashes Record Triple Century With 35 Sixes

  4. Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI’s Timing Of Rohit Sharma’s Removal As India’s ODI Captain - Watch

  5. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Jairam Ramesh Slams Modi Govt Over Russia Supplying Jet Engines to Pakistan

  3. The Strike In Kuttanad That Made History

  4. Day In Pics: October 04, 2025

  5. PM Modi Lauds Nitish-Led NDA for Tackling Migration, Unveils ₹62,000 Cr Youth-Focused Projects in Bihar

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Lalanna's Song Review | An Unsettling Elegy And The Perils Of Cyclical Abuse

  4. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

  5. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  2. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  3. Trump Tells Israel To Stop Gaza Bombing As Hamas Agrees To Hostage Swap

  4. Two Indian Men Sentenced To Prison And Caning For Singapore Hotel Robberies

  5. Pakistan Offers US Investors Port Project on Arabian Sea: Report

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra