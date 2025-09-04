India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: Preview And When, Where To Watch Super4s Match

India vs Malaysia Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Match Today: India face China in a battle of the two unbeaten sides in the tournament today in Super4s showdown in Rajgir, Bihar

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: gaurav thakur
Updated on:
India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025: When, Where To Watch Super4s Match
India Vs Malaysia Live Streaming, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 Photo: X/AsiaCuphockey
Summary
  • India and Malaysia are both unbeaten in the Asia Cup 2025 pool stages

  • Malaysia have a superior goal difference (+21) compared to India (+17) in the pool stage

  • India lead Malaysia in the head-to-head record: 88-17 across 126 matches

  • Akhimullah Anuar (Malaysia) tops the scoring chart with 10 goals

  • India vs Malaysia match takes place at Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium, Rajgir

India take on Malaysia in a key Asia Cup Hockey 2025 Super4s stage match in Rajgir, Bihar, on Thursday (September 4). Watch the India vs Malaysia hockey match live today.

It's a clash of two unbeaten sides so far in the 12th edition of the Asia Cup. Three-time champions India started with a nervy 4-3 win against China, then beat Japan 3-2 in another tense outing. The hosts wrapped up their pool outing with a 15-0 mauling of Kazakhstan.

Malaysia, the runners-up to South Korea in the last edition, opened their campaign with a comfortable 4-1 win over Bangladesh. They stunned Korea by the same margin, and sounded the plank 15 times without response against Chinese Taipei.

India entered the Super4s unbeaten, winning all three pool-stage matches. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side scored 22 goals for a goal difference of +17. That, however, pales in comparison to Malaysia's stats: +21 (23 scored, 2 conceded). Malaysia also won all their pool games.

In the Super4s, India fought back to share the spoils with resurgent South Korea, while Malaysia recorded a comfortable 2-0 win over China.

India Vs Malaysia Hockey Head-To-Head Record

India and Malaysia have played each other 126 times across competitions. India lead Malaysia 88-17 with 21 draws. In the Asia Cup, India have won 17 of their 24 meetings with Malaysia, losing only three matches and drawing four.

India boast a strong Asia Cup tournament history, winning the continental title three times: in 2003, 2007, and 2017. They also made multiple semi-final and final appearances.

Malaysia's best Asia Cup performance was finishing as runners-up twice in 2017 and 2022. In fact, the 2017 final was the last meeting between India and Malaysia at the Asia Cup, which India won 2-1 thanks to two early goals.

This Super4s meeting marks another chapter in this rivalry. India will start as favourites, but Malaysia have steadily become a stronger force in Asian hockey. Expect a high-scoring game at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium today.

Akhimullah Anuar of Malaysia leads the scoring charts with 10 goals, three more than India captain Harmanpreet Singh. Anuar's teammate Ashran Hamsani is third on the list with six.

India Vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 – Live Streaming Details

When is the India Vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match being played?

The India Vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be played on Thursday, 4 September 2025, at 7:30 PM IST.

Where is the India Vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match being played?

The India Vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be played at the Bihar Sports University Hockey Stadium in Rajgir.

Where to watch the India Vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live online in India?

The India Vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be live-streamed on the Sony LIV app and website in India.

Where to watch the India Vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match live broadcast in India?

The India Vs Malaysia, Hockey Asia Cup 2025 match will be televised live on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2 HD channels in India.

Published At:
