Football

Real Madrid Vs Villarreal, La Liga: Vinicius Junior’s Brace Powers Los Blancos To 3-1 Victory

Real Madrid bounced back from last weekend’s defeat to Atletico with a 3-1 win over Villarreal on Saturday, powered by a Vinicius Junior brace. After a frustrating first half, Vinicius opened the scoring within 90 seconds of the second half with a deflected strike and later converted a penalty in the 69th minute. Villarreal briefly threatened through Georges Mikautadze, but a red card for Santiago Mourino and Kylian Mbappe’s late finish sealed the win for Real. Despite Mbappe limping off with a foot injury, Real top La Liga with 21 points from eight games, two ahead of Barcelona, while Villarreal remain third on 16 points.