Football

Real Madrid Vs Villarreal, La Liga: Vinicius Junior’s Brace Powers Los Blancos To 3-1 Victory

Real Madrid bounced back from last weekend’s defeat to Atletico with a 3-1 win over Villarreal on Saturday, powered by a Vinicius Junior brace. After a frustrating first half, Vinicius opened the scoring within 90 seconds of the second half with a deflected strike and later converted a penalty in the 69th minute. Villarreal briefly threatened through Georges Mikautadze, but a red card for Santiago Mourino and Kylian Mbappe’s late finish sealed the win for Real. Despite Mbappe limping off with a foot injury, Real top La Liga with 21 points from eight games, two ahead of Barcelona, while Villarreal remain third on 16 points.

P
Photo Webdesk
Updated on:
Updated on:
La Liga: Villarreal vs Real Madrid
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Villarreal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

2/10
La Liga: Real Madrid vs Villarreal
La Liga: Villarreal vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, centre, shoots the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

3/10
La Liga soccer match: Villarreal vs Real Madrid
La Liga soccer match: Real Madrid vs Villarreal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior scores his side's second goal by a penalty during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

4/10
La Liga soccer match: Real Madrid vs Villarreal
La Liga soccer match: Villarreal vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz heads the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

5/10
Spain Soccer La Liga: Villarreal vs Real Madrid
Spain Soccer La Liga: Real Madrid vs Villarreal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen, right, and Villarreal's Tani Oluwaseyi challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

6/10
Spain Soccer La Liga: Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Spain Soccer La Liga: Villarreal vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior scores the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

7/10
La Liga 2025-26: Villarreal vs Real Madrid
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid vs Villarreal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, and Villarreal's Santiago Mourino challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

8/10
La Liga 2025-26: Real Madrid vs Villarreal
La Liga 2025-26: Villarreal vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois clears the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

9/10
Spanish La Liga soccer match: Villarreal vs Real Madrid
Spanish La Liga soccer match: Real Madrid vs Villarreal | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, second from right, and Franco Mastantuono, left, challenge for the ball with Villarreal's Renato Veiga, right, and Sergi Cardona during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

10/10
Spanish La Liga soccer match: Real Madrid vs Villarreal
Spanish La Liga soccer match: Villarreal vs Real Madrid | Photo: AP/Manu Fernandez

Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, centre top, and Kylian Mbappe react during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.

SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

CLOSE

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs PAK-W Live Score, Women's ODI WC 2025: India Clash Against Pakistan In Colombo Amidst Handshake Saga

  2. India Vs Pakistan Prediction, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Check Out Head-To-Head Record, Key Stats

  3. Who Is Harjas Singh? Indian-Origin Australian Cricketer Smashes Record Triple Century With 35 Sixes

  4. Mohammad Kaif Slams BCCI’s Timing Of Rohit Sharma’s Removal As India’s ODI Captain - Watch

  5. India’s Squad For Australia Tour 2025: Gill Replaces Rohit As Captain, Kohli Returns

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  2. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

  3. Marin Cilic Vs Novak Djokovic, Shanghai Masters 2025: Serb Seals Straight-Sets Win In Opener

  4. Amanda Anisimova Vs Jasmine Paolini, China Open: Third Seed Rallies To Win, Sets Up Coco Gauff Semi-Final

  5. China Open 2025: Coco Gauff Advances To Semi-Finals With Straight-Set Win Over Eva Lys

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  2. Jairam Ramesh Slams Modi Govt Over Russia Supplying Jet Engines to Pakistan

  3. Day In Pics: October 04, 2025

  4. The Strike In Kuttanad That Made History

  5. Talks Of Secular Front In Jammu And Kashmir To Take On BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

Entertainment News

  1. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  2. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  3. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  4. Karnataka State Film Awards: Rakshit Shetty, Archana Jois Win Top Honours, Doddahatti Boregowda Bags Best Film

  5. Kantara The Legend: Chapter 1 Review | A Feast For The Eyes, Yet Emotionally Elusive

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  2. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

  3. Pakistan Offers US Investors Port Project on Arabian Sea: Report

  4. Bomb Explosion In Pakistan’s Khyber District School Injures Four Students

  5. Two Indian Men Sentenced To Prison And Caning For Singapore Hotel Robberies

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra