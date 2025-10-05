Real Madrid's Kylian Mbappe, centre, celebrates after scoring his side's third goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Jude Bellingham, centre, shoots the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior scores his side's second goal by a penalty during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Brahim Diaz heads the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Dean Huijsen, right, and Villarreal's Tani Oluwaseyi challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior scores the opening goal during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, right, and Villarreal's Santiago Mourino challenge for the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois clears the ball during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Aurelien Tchouameni, second from right, and Franco Mastantuono, left, challenge for the ball with Villarreal's Renato Veiga, right, and Sergi Cardona during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.
Real Madrid's Vinicius Junior, centre top, and Kylian Mbappe react during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Real Madrid and Villarreal at the Santiago Bernabeu stadium in Madrid, Spain.