Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women Live Streaming, 1st T20I: UAE-W Bat First Against ZIM-W

ZIM-W bowl against UAE-W in the 1st T20I
ZIM-W and UAE-W ODI series ended in a 2-2 draw
Live streaming info and Playing XIs details
UAE Women skipper Esha Rohit Oza won the toss and opted to bat in the 1st T20I against Zimbabwe women, to be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo. Check ZIM-W vs UAE-W live score here
The ODI series ended in a 2-2 draw with either sides winning two games each. The two teams will now contest in a two-match T20I series. All games will be played at the Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo.
Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women - 1st T20I Playing XIs
Zimbabwe Women (Playing XI): Modester Mupachikwa(w), Kelis Ndhlovu, Loreen Tshuma, Loryn Phiri, Chiedza Dhururu, Josephine Nkomo(c), Adel Zimunu, Francisca Chipare, Lindokuhle Mabhero, Nyasha Gwanzura, Christine Mutasa
United Arab Emirates Women (Playing XI): Esha Rohit Oza(c), Theertha Satish(w), Heena Hotchandani, Samaira Dharnidharka, Rinitha Rajith, Lavanya Keny, Michelle Botha, Suraksha Kotte, Siya Gokhale, Udeni Dona, Indhuja Nandakumar
Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women - Live Streaming Info
Date – October 5, 2025
Time – 5 PM IST
Venue – Queens Sports Club, Bulawayo, Zimbabwe