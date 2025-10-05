Pakistan To Honour Mohsin Naqvi With Gold Medal For Asia Cup Stance

Pakistan’s Mohsin Naqvi is set to receive the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Excellence Gold Medal for his actions during the Asia Cup 2025 final.
Pakistan’s Interior Minister and Asian Cricket Council (ACC) official, Mohsin Naqvi, is set to receive the Shaheed Zulfiqar Ali Bhutto Excellence Gold Medal for his actions during the Asia Cup 2025 final, NDTV reported.
The recognition comes after India’s cricket team declined to accept their medals in Dubai following their five-wicket victory over Pakistan. In response, Naqvi reportedly took the awards to his hotel, a move now acknowledged by the Pakistani government. A formal ceremony is planned in Karachi, with prominent political leaders invited as chief guests.
The incident had sparked controversy, with the medal presentation ending abruptly when Naqvi left with the trophy. While some criticized his actions, others, including former Pakistani cricketer Basit Ali, defended him, calling India’s refusal to accept the medals “third-rate” and supporting Naqvi’s decision.
The upcoming award ceremony in Karachi is expected to reignite debate over the Asia Cup final and the broader tensions between India and Pakistan.