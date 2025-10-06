Porto Vs Benfica Live Streaming, Primeira Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch O Classico

Porto's Rodrigo Mora celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Red Star Belgrade at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira

Porto's Rodrigo Mora celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Red Star Belgrade at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira