Porto Vs Benfica Live Streaming, Primeira Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch O Classico

Porto welcome Benfica for O Classico on October 5
Both teams are unbeaten in Primeira Liga 2025-26 season
Porto lead the league with a flawless seven-game record
Porto will welcome Benfica to the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday, October 5, for the highly anticipated O Classico derby in the Portuguese Primeira Liga 2025-26. This fixture pits the two remaining undefeated Portuguese top-flight sides against each other.
Porto's flawless start extends across all competitions, as they currently top the Primeira Liga standings after winning every one of their seven league fixtures. Benfica have also performed strongly in Liga Portugal, maintaining an unbeaten record in their seven league games, with five wins.
Porto recently secured victories against Arouca (4-0) and Crvena Zvezda (2-1) in the UEFA Europa League. Benfica, on the other hand, narrowly defeated Gil Vicente 2-1, thanks to a Vangelis Pavlidis brace. However, their midweek journey to Chelsea resulted in a 1-0 defeat in the UEFA Champions League.
Porto's attack has been ruthless, scoring 19 goals in seven league games, the highest tally in the division. Defensively, they have conceded only once, in a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP.
Porto Vs Benfica Head-To-Head Records
Across all competitions, Porto and Benfica have met 257 times: Porto leads with 102 wins, Benfica has 93 victories, and 62 matches ended in draws. Last season, Benfica swept both league fixtures against Porto with a 4-1 scoreline, making this upcoming game an opportunity for Porto to settle scores.
Porto Vs Benfica, Primeira Liga 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details
When and where is the Porto vs Benfica, Primeira Liga 2025-26 match being played?
The Porto vs Benfica, Primeira Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, October 5, 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 1:45 PM IST on October 6. The O Classico match will take place in Porto’s home stadium – Estadio do Dragao.
Where to watch the Porto vs Benfica, Primeira Liga 2025-26 match live in India?
The Porto vs Benfica, Primeira Liga 2025-26 match will not be televised or live-streamed on any platform in India. Fans can watch the replay later on GOLTV Play.
In Portugal, the match will be shown online and on TV on the Sport TV Multiscreen and Sport TV1 channels.