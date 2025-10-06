Porto Vs Benfica Live Streaming, Primeira Liga 2025-26: When, Where To Watch O Classico

Porto will host Benfica in an O Classico fixture in the Portuguese Primeira Liga 2025-26 on Sunday, at Estadio do Dragao. Find out when and where to watch the match live on TV and online

O
Outlook Sports Desk
Curated by: Sushruta Bhattacharjee
Updated on:
Updated on:
Porto Vs Benfica Live Streaming, Primeira Liga 2025-26 O Classico
Porto's Rodrigo Mora celebrates with his teammates after scoring his side's second goal during the Europa League opening phase soccer match between FC Porto and Red Star Belgrade at the Dragao stadium in Porto, Portugal, Thursday, Oct. 2, 2025. | Photo: AP/Luis Vieira
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Porto welcome Benfica for O Classico on October 5

  • Both teams are unbeaten in Primeira Liga 2025-26 season

  • Porto lead the league with a flawless seven-game record

Porto will welcome Benfica to the Estadio do Dragao on Sunday, October 5, for the highly anticipated O Classico derby in the Portuguese Primeira Liga 2025-26. This fixture pits the two remaining undefeated Portuguese top-flight sides against each other.

Porto's flawless start extends across all competitions, as they currently top the Primeira Liga standings after winning every one of their seven league fixtures. Benfica have also performed strongly in Liga Portugal, maintaining an unbeaten record in their seven league games, with five wins.

Porto recently secured victories against Arouca (4-0) and Crvena Zvezda (2-1) in the UEFA Europa League. Benfica, on the other hand, narrowly defeated Gil Vicente 2-1, thanks to a Vangelis Pavlidis brace. However, their midweek journey to Chelsea resulted in a 1-0 defeat in the UEFA Champions League.

Porto's attack has been ruthless, scoring 19 goals in seven league games, the highest tally in the division. Defensively, they have conceded only once, in a 2-1 victory over Sporting CP.

Porto Vs Benfica Head-To-Head Records

Across all competitions, Porto and Benfica have met 257 times: Porto leads with 102 wins, Benfica has 93 victories, and 62 matches ended in draws. Last season, Benfica swept both league fixtures against Porto with a 4-1 scoreline, making this upcoming game an opportunity for Porto to settle scores.

Related Content
Related Content

Porto Vs Benfica, Primeira Liga 2025-26 – Live Streaming Details

When and where is the Porto vs Benfica, Primeira Liga 2025-26 match being played?

The Porto vs Benfica, Primeira Liga 2025-26 match will be played on Sunday, October 5, 2025. In India, the match will kick off at 1:45 PM IST on October 6. The O Classico match will take place in Porto’s home stadium – Estadio do Dragao.

Where to watch the Porto vs Benfica, Primeira Liga 2025-26 match live in India?

The Porto vs Benfica, Primeira Liga 2025-26 match will not be televised or live-streamed on any platform in India. Fans can watch the replay later on GOLTV Play.

In Portugal, the match will be shown online and on TV on the Sport TV Multiscreen and Sport TV1 channels.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. IND-W Vs PAK-W, Women’s ODI World Cup: India Continue Dominance Over Pakistan, Crush Them By 88 Runs

  2. Afghanistan Vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I: BAN Crush AFG By 6 Wickets To Complete 3-0 Series Sweep

  3. Vidarbha Vs Rest Of India: Reigning Ranji Champions Lift Irani Trophy

  4. Zimbabwe Women Vs United Arab Emirates Women, 1st T20I: UAE-W Beat ZIM-W By 35 Runs, Lead Series 1-0

  5. India A Vs Australia A, 3rd Unofficial ODI: Prabhsimran Ton, Iyer-Parag Fifties Guide Hosts To 2-1 Series Win

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Shanghai Masters 2025: Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard Downs Taylor Fritz To Set Up Holger Rune Meeting

  2. Shanghai Masters 2025: Novak Djokovic Survives Yannick Hanfmann Test To Reach Last 16

  3. China Open 2025: Anisimova Ousts Noskova In Beijing To Claim Second WTA-1000 Title Of Year

  4. Shanghai Masters 2025: Taylor Fritz Seals Nervy Win Over Fabian Marozsan; Casper Ruud Withdraws Injured

  5. China Open 2025: Pegula Seals Three-Set Win Over Navarro To Set Up Semi-Final Clash With Noskova

Badminton News

  1. India At Korea Open Super 500 Preview: HS Prannoy, Ayush Shetty To Spearhead Challenge

  2. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Match Report, China Masters Final: Heartbreak For Sat-Chi Who Went Down In Straight Sets

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Kim-Seo Highlights, China Masters Final: Indian Pair Goes Down In Straight Games

  4. China Masters 2025: Satwik-Chirag Sail Into The Final With Win Over Aaron Chia-Soh Wooi

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Ren-Xie, China Masters 2025: Indian Duo Breezes Into Semi-Finals

Trending Stories

National News

  1. Dasa Mahavidya: The Feminine, As Master Not Muse

  2. In Kashmir, Reading Books Is A Form Of Resistance Against Enforced Silence

  3. Supreme Court To Hear Plea By Sonam Wangchuk’s Wife Against His Detention Under NSA On Oct 6

  4. Talks Of Secular Front In Jammu And Kashmir To Take On BJP In Rajya Sabha Polls

  5. The Strike In Kuttanad That Made History

Entertainment News

  1. Talvar at 10 | Between Fact, Fiction & The Hungry Eye Of Public Storytelling

  2. 15 Years Of The Social Network | Revisiting Anxieties Around The Internet & Human Connection

  3. Bhagat Singh’s Many Rebirths On Screen: The Man, The Myth, The Moving Image

  4. Writing On Tradition And Identity: An Interview With Inakali Assumi On Her New Book Isu Le

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Review | Predictable, Deeply Unfelt, And Hammed Up

US News

  1. Trump Threatens Mass Layoffs, Targets Democrat Programs Amid Government Shutdown

  2. White House Says Layoffs ‘Imminent’ As Plan To Reopen U.S. Government Collapses

  3. The US Government Shuts Down Over Funding Plan Impasse

  4. Trump Threatens 100 per cent Tariff on Foreign Films, Alarming Hollywood

  5. Epstein Files Link Elon Musk, Prince Andrew to Financier’s Circle

World News

  1. Pakistan To Honour Mohsin Naqvi With Gold Medal For Asia Cup Stance

  2. Protests In Pakistan-Occupied Kashmir End After Government, Demonstrators Reach Agreement

  3. Israel Accused Of Detaining Greta Thunberg In Infested Cell And Forcing Her To Hold Flags

  4. Trump Tells Israel To Stop Gaza Bombing As Hamas Agrees To Hostage Swap

  5. Pakistan Eyes NATO-Like Alliance Through Saudi Defence Pact

Latest Stories

  1. Tamil Nadu Bans ‘Coldrif’ Cough Syrup After Child Deaths In MP And Rajasthan

  2. Rashmika Mandanna And Vijay Deverakonda Are Engaged; Check Out Wedding Details

  3. Israel Prepares To Implement First Phase Of Trump-Backed Gaza Ceasefire Plan

  4. An End To The Gaza War: Can Peace Hold?

  5. Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari Box Office Collection Day 2: Varun-Janhvi Starrer Inches Towards Rs 15 Crore Mark

  6. Cyclone Shakti Approaches Maharashtra: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert Until October 7

  7. Daily Horoscope For October 4, 2025: Big Changes Ahead For Aries, Leo, And Libra

  8. Weekly Horoscope, October 5-11, 2025: Career, Finance, and Relationship Insights for Aries, Gemini, and Libra