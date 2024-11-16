India and Japan will go head to head in the last group match of the Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024. (More Hockey News)
India have been comfortably the most dominant team in the tournament. They have won all four games that they have played so far and have kept clean sheets in three of them. In their last match, India thrashed Paris Olympics silver medallist 3-0. The Salima Tete-led side would like to finish the group stage on top and take that confidence in the knock out round.
Japan have fought some tough battles so far in the competitions. The Japanese women started their campaign with two draws against Korea and Thailand. China then handed Japan a 2-1 defeat before the Japanese bounced back in their last match to defeat Malaysia by the same margin. Against India, they will face a tough battle with their semifinal spot also on the line.
Check how you can watch the India vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy 2024 here.
India Vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy Hockey: Live Streaming, Telecast Details
When and where will the India vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be played?
The India vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be played on Sunday, November 17, 2024, at 4:45 pm IST at the Rajgir Hockey Stadium in Bihar.
Where will the India vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match be telecast and live-streamed?
The India vs Japan, Women's Asian Champions Trophy hockey match will be broadcast and streamed live on Sony Sports Network. The TV telecast will be on the Sony Sports Ten 1 channel and live streaming on SonyLiv. The match will also be televised on DD Sports.