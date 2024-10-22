Hockey

India Vs Germany Test Series: Indian Coach Fulton Opens Up On Vision For 2026 WC, 2028 Olympics

Indian men's hockey team coach Craig Fulton on Tuesday said he has got down to building a new core group of players keeping in mind the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics

Harmanpreet Singh-Indian-National Hockey Team
India's Harmanpreet Singh, center, celebrates after scoring his side's first goal from a penalty corner during the men's semifinal field hockey match between Germany and India at the Yves-du-Manoir Stadium during the 2024 Summer Olympics, Tuesday, Aug. 6, 2024, in Colombes, France. Photo: AP/Aijaz Rahi
info_icon

Indian men's hockey team coach Craig Fulton on Tuesday said he has got down to building a new core group of players keeping in mind the 2026 World Cup and the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. (More Hockey News)

The two-Test series against world champions and Olympic silver medallists Germany, starting here on Wednesday, is a step in that direction.

Fulton has opted for a mix of youth and experience against Germany, handing debut to young midfielder Rajinder Singh and striker Aditya Arjun Lagale besides calling back players such as Mandeep Singh and Dilpreet Singh.

"If you look at it from now to the World Cup and now to LA (Los Angeles), we are just trying to open up the selection to pick a new core group that will take us from now to Word Cup and from World Cup to LA," Fulton said at the pre-match press conference.

"So you are never out of the system in that sense. Now it's opened up again and now we are giving guys opportunities."

The matches against Germany will be played at the Major Dhyan Chand National Stadium.

Fulton rejected observations that hockey Test series have become irrelevant, saying any opportunity to play a quality side is always beneficial.

"It is always important to play Test matches, it is the test of where you are. It will be good for us, we have Rajinder and Aditya -- two debutants -- and we also want to see some of the other players who have come back.

"Varun (Kumar) and Dilpreet (Singh) are in good form at the moment. Unfortunately, Jugraj (Singh) got injured last week in training," he said.

"Is it irrelevant? I think that's not really the point. I think it's an opportunity to test ourselves against the number two side in the world. We hope we can get two good results on home soil."

International hockey is returning to the national capital after 10 years, and Fulton and India skipper Harmanpreet Singh, who will be playing his first match here, are excited about it.

The last time an international match took place here was the 2014 World League Final.

"It's nice to be back. I was here to attend a function with Mr. Modi (PM Narendra Modi) after the Asian Games, but now now, to play a Test match against Germany, it has come full circle," Fulton said.

Harmanpreet added: "I am really excited to play my first match here because our junior camp started from here in 2013, and after that, I am getting an opportunity to play here.

"To play here after almost 11 years... an international match is happening here, we are really excited. Our mindset remains the same in every match, to give our best and it will be the same."

Defender and drag-flicker Varun Kumar is returning to the squad after a sabbatical brought about by allegations of sexual harassment against him by a junior volleyball player. His name has since been cleared in the matter.

"It was tough times for him (Varun). But he is very strong and the entire team is with him and we hope the way he performed earlier he will continue to perform with the same intensity and mindset," Harmanpreet said.

Coach Fulton said it won't be easy to tame the Germans, even though they will be fielding a young team.

"From point of view of an opposition, Germany poses a lot of threats, they are very good tactically, they are good in man-to-man marking. So our strategy will have to adapt.

"You know you can play one way for 10 minutes and then totally different way. They are a good team, smart team and we like playing Germany," he said.

Harmanpreet agreed with the coach's assessment.

"Intensity will be the same but I think what is important is to learn from every match, whether you win or lose. Every team follows 2 to 3 structures and our focus will be on that," the skipper said.

