Sports

NBA Cup: Stephen Curry Stars As Warriors Beat Mavericks

Stephen Curry scored 37 points, including Golden State’s final 12, to rally the Warriors past Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks 120-117 on Tuesday night in an NBA Cup game. Thompson finished with 22 points in an emotional return to Chase Center for the first time since he departed to join Dallas in July. Luka Doncic started and had 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists after the team decided his left groin strain was healthy to play once he went through his warmup routine. The Warriors gifted captain hats to fans in a tribute to Thompson’s tradition of taking his boat across the bay to games. Thompson embraced Curry shortly before tipoff and his 3-pointer gave Dallas a 110-105 lead before his old Splash Brother took over. Curry shot 14 for 27 making five 3s and added nine assists and six rebounds, also sparking a 20-3 burst to begin the third quarter.