Sports

NBA Cup: Stephen Curry Stars As Warriors Beat Mavericks

Stephen Curry scored 37 points, including Golden State’s final 12, to rally the Warriors past Klay Thompson and the Dallas Mavericks 120-117 on Tuesday night in an NBA Cup game. Thompson finished with 22 points in an emotional return to Chase Center for the first time since he departed to join Dallas in July. Luka Doncic started and had 31 points, eight rebounds and six assists after the team decided his left groin strain was healthy to play once he went through his warmup routine. The Warriors gifted captain hats to fans in a tribute to Thompson’s tradition of taking his boat across the bay to games. Thompson embraced Curry shortly before tipoff and his 3-pointer gave Dallas a 110-105 lead before his old Splash Brother took over. Curry shot 14 for 27 making five 3s and added nine assists and six rebounds, also sparking a 20-3 burst to begin the third quarter.

NBA Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Basketball match_Stephen Curry
NBA Cup: Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after shooting a 3-point basket | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu

Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry celebrates after shooting a 3-point basket during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco.

NBA Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Basketball match_Buddy Hield
NBA Cup: Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with guard Buddy Hield (7) | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) celebrates with guard Buddy Hield (7) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game against the Dallas Mavericks in San Francisco.

NBA Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Basketball match_Klay Thompson
NBA Cup: Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) is congratulated by teammates after shooting a 3-point basket | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) is congratulated by guard Quentin Grimes, middle, and guard Jaden Hardy (1) after shooting a 3-point basket against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in San Francisco.

NBA Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Basketball match_Klay Thompson
NBA Cup: Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) drives to the basket against Warriors guard Stephen Curry | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in San Francisco.

NBA Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Basketball match_Kyrie Irving
NBA Cup: Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) brings the ball up the court against the Warriors | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving (11) brings the ball up the court against the Golden State Warriors during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in San Francisco.

NBA Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Basketball match_Luka Doncic
NBA Cup: Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket against Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, left, and forward Andrew Wiggins | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic (77) drives to the basket against Golden State Warriors forward Trayce Jackson-Davis, left, and forward Andrew Wiggins during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in San Francisco.

NBA Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Basketball match_ DeAnthony Melton
NBA Cup: Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton, bottom, shoots against Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Golden State Warriors guard De'Anthony Melton, bottom, shoots against Dallas Mavericks forward Naji Marshall (13) during the first half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in San Francisco.

NBA Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Basketball match_Draymond Green
NBA Cup: Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts toward the Mavericks bench after shooting a 3-point basket | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green reacts toward the Dallas Mavericks bench after shooting a 3-point basket during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in San Francisco.

NBA Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Basketball match_Luka Doncic
NBA Cup: Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, shoots against the Warriors | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Dallas Mavericks guard Luka Doncic, right, shoots against the Golden State Warriors during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in San Francisco.

NBA Golden State Warriors vs Dallas Mavericks Basketball match_Klay Thompson
NBA Cup: Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts after missing a 3-point basket attempt next to Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) | Photo: AP/Jeff Chiu
Dallas Mavericks guard Klay Thompson (31) reacts after missing a 3-point basket attempt next to Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) during the second half of an Emirates NBA Cup basketball game in San Francisco.

