Beyond Cricket: Must-Watch Sporting Events To Follow During IPL 2026

Summary of this article
UEFA Champions League quarterfinals is set to take place in April with final of May 30
French Open (Roland-Garros) is scheduled to take place from 18 May to 7 June
Khelo India Tribal Games will happen from March 25 to April 3
The cricket fever in India is at its peak with men's winning the consecutive T20 titles recently and the women's winning their maiden ODI World Cup last year. The cricketing party is going to another level as the Indian Premier League, touted as the nation's cricketing festival, is just around the corner.
The two-month-long tournament gets the entire nation going as the world's best cricketers come to India and display their skills in front of packed crowds.
However, the world of sports is much bigger and beyond cricket, which is why, for ardent sports fans who love to love and breathe sports, we've got a list of prominent sporting events across the world to follow during the IPL:
Football
UEFA Champions League: The round of 16 matches have been completed and the quarterfinals are set now with the final taking place on May 30.
Major Football Leagues: Major football leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Indian Super League and Ligue 1 will also be reaching their business end, making the football calendar fully packed for the next two months.
Tennis
French Open (Roland-Garros) - 18 May to 7 June
Motorsport
MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain – April 26
MotoGP Grand Prix of France – May 10
MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalunya – May 17
MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy – May 31
Golf
Hockey
IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship (May 15–31, 2026): A top-tier hockey tounrnament featuring top 16 hockey countries set to be held in Fribourg and Zurich, Switzerland.
FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 (April - June): The Men's and Women's FIH Pro League continues through April and May, with matches in venues like Hobart, Rotterdam, and London.
Basketball
NBA Playoffs: The play-offs of the NBA commence in mid-April till May leading to the finals.
WNBA Season Tip-off: The WNBA season typically begins in mid-to-late May.
Snooker
World Snooker Championship – April 18 to May 4
Table-Tennis
ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships – April 28 to May 1
Boxing
London: Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov (April 11)
Tokyo: Naoya Inoue vs. Junto Nakatani (May 2)
Egypt: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven (May 23)
Khelo India
Khelo India Tribal Games – March 25 to April 3
Cycling
Giro d’Italia – May 8 to May 31