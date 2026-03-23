Beyond Cricket: Must-Watch Sporting Events To Follow During IPL 2026

Here is the list of all major sporting events (except Cricket) around the world to look out for during April and May

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Outlook Sports Desk
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Global Sporting Calendar for April/May
Liverpool will face PSG in the UCL quarterfinals on April 9, 2026 Photo: X/Liverpool
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Summary

Summary of this article

  • UEFA Champions League quarterfinals is set to take place in April with final of May 30

  • French Open (Roland-Garros) is scheduled to take place from 18 May to 7 June

  • Khelo India Tribal Games will happen from March 25 to April 3

The cricket fever in India is at its peak with men's winning the consecutive T20 titles recently and the women's winning their maiden ODI World Cup last year. The cricketing party is going to another level as the Indian Premier League, touted as the nation's cricketing festival, is just around the corner.

The two-month-long tournament gets the entire nation going as the world's best cricketers come to India and display their skills in front of packed crowds.

However, the world of sports is much bigger and beyond cricket, which is why, for ardent sports fans who love to love and breathe sports, we've got a list of prominent sporting events across the world to follow during the IPL:

Football

UEFA Champions League: The round of 16 matches have been completed and the quarterfinals are set now with the final taking place on May 30.

Major Football Leagues: Major football leagues such as the English Premier League, La Liga, Bundesliga, Serie A, Indian Super League and Ligue 1 will also be reaching their business end, making the football calendar fully packed for the next two months.

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Tennis

French Open (Roland-Garros) - 18 May to 7 June

Motorsport

MotoGP Grand Prix of Spain – April 26

MotoGP Grand Prix of France – May 10

MotoGP Grand Prix of Catalunya – May 17

MotoGP Grand Prix of Italy – May 31

Golf

Masters Tournament (April 9-12): It is the first of the four major golf tournaments of the year.

Hockey

IIHF Ice Hockey World Championship (May 15–31, 2026): A top-tier hockey tounrnament featuring top 16 hockey countries set to be held in Fribourg and Zurich, Switzerland.

FIH Hockey Pro League 2025-26 (April - June): The Men's and Women's FIH Pro League continues through April and May, with matches in venues like Hobart, Rotterdam, and London.

Basketball

NBA Playoffs: The play-offs of the NBA commence in mid-April till May leading to the finals.

WNBA Season Tip-off: The WNBA season typically begins in mid-to-late May.

Snooker

World Snooker Championship – April 18 to May 4

Table-Tennis

ITTF World Team Table Tennis Championships – April 28 to May 1

Boxing

London: Tyson Fury vs. Arslanbek Makhmudov (April 11)

Tokyo: Naoya Inoue vs. Junto Nakatani (May 2)

Egypt: Oleksandr Usyk vs. Rico Verhoeven (May 23)

Khelo India

Khelo India Tribal Games – March 25 to April 3

Cycling

Giro d’Italia – May 8 to May 31

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