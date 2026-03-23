East Bengal Vs Mohammedan SC LIVE Streaming, ISL 2025-26: Preview, Head-To-Head, When And Where To Watch

Summary of this article
East Bengal take on Mohammedan SC in the Kolkata Derby of ISL 2025-26
The match will be played in Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata
Both teams need a win to turn around their dropping momentum in the ISL
East Bengal will finally clash with Mohammedan SC in the postponed Kolkata Derby of Indian Super League (ISL) 2025-26 on March 23 (Monday) at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake. The match was initially scheduled on March 21 but had to be pushed back as the date clashed with Eid-ul-Fitr celebrations.
East Bengal have seen a dip in their form in the last few games. After losing against Jamshedpur FC, they have played out draws in consecutive matches against FC Goa and Kerala Blasters. Specially, dropping points against a struggling Kerala Blasters showed how poor East Bengal have been playing. Coach Oscar Bruzon is under pressure and he will want to anyhow turn things around.
The fullbacks have been an area of problem for East Bengal. In the last game against Kerala Blasters, both the flanks looked vulnerable and goalkeeper Prabhsukhan Gill had to deal with crosses, cut backs and shots from both ends. Bruzon will want to improve those areas to bring more solidity. Mohammad Rakip and Jay Gupta are expected to be the starting fullbacks.
Mohammedan SC are navigating their season in the ISL 2025-26 with an all-Indian squad. They currently sit at the bottom of the table without a point after suffering four consecutive defeats.
Mehrajuddin Wadoo’s side arrive on the back of a narrow 1-2 away defeat to Bengaluru FC, where a spirited second-half fightback featuring a 51st-minute strike from Mahitosh Roy was ultimately not enough to overcome first-half goals from Ryan Williams and Ashique Kuruniyan.
East Bengal Vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2025-26: Head-To-Head
In their two previous ISL meetings, the Red and Gold Brigade have secured a victory and a draw. Their last encounter in February 2025 saw East Bengal claim a commanding 3-1 victory at the VYBK, courtesy of strikes from Naorem Mahesh Singh, Saul Crespo, and David Lalhlansanga, which overpowered a lone goal from Mohammedan's Franco. Mohammedan SC have only played a single season in the ISL.
East Bengal Vs Kerala Blasters, ISL 2025-26: Live Streaming Details
Where will the East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2025-26 match be played?
The East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2025-26 match will be played at the Vivekananda Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Salt Lake, Kolkata.
When will the East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC, ISL 2025-26 match be played?
The match has a schedule start time of 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).
Where to watch East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC?
The East Bengal vs Mohammedan SC ISL 2025-26 match will be telecasted live on the Sony Sports 2 and Sony Sports 2 HD TV channels in the country. channels in India. Fans can also enjoy the live streaming on the FanCode mobile app and website.