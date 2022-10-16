Glenn Maxwell Becomes Third Australian To Hits Century Of Sixes In T20Is – Statistical Highlights

Glenn Maxwell celebrated his 34th birthday in style by becoming only the third Australian and 13 batter overall to complete a century of sixes in T20Is. (More Cricket News)

The only six off left arm fast medium bowler Reece Topley during his eight-run innings in the third and final T20I against England on Friday was 100th in 94 matches for the right-hander.

The 34-year-old smashed 29 sixes in 30 matches at home while he hit 71 sixes in 64 matches outside Australia. Glenn Maxwell smashed 70 sixes in 50 matches in Australian win while he hit 29 sixes in 37 matches in Australian defeat. He hit one six in two abandoned matches and no six in one tied match.

Glenn Maxwell’s nine sixes during his 65-ball unbeaten 145-run knock against Sri Lanka at Pallekele on September 6, 2016 is the joint most sixes in an innings in the shortest format of the game. He also smashed the same number of sixes during his 55-ball unbeaten 113-run knock against India at Bangalore on February 27,2019.

Rohit Sharma holds the record of hitting the highest number of sixes in the shortest format of the game. The Indian skipper smashed 178 sixes in 142 matches. Aaron Finch, who hit 120 sixes 100 matches holds the Australian record of most sixes in T20Is.

Evin Lewis of West Indies, who completed his century of sixes in 43 matches, held the record of the fastest century of sixes in the shortest format of the game.

Most Sixes In T20 Internationals

Batter-Matches-Innings-N.O-Runs-Average-H.S-S/R-100-50-0-Six

Rohit Sharma (IND)-142-134-17-3737-31.94-118-140.59-4-28-10-178

Martin Guptill (NZ)-122-118-7-3531-31.81-105-135.70-2-20-3-173

Chris Gayle (WI)-79-75-7-1899-27.92-117-137.50-2-14-4-124

Aaron Finch (AUS)-100-100-11-3013-33.85-172-144.02-2-18-8-120

Eoin Morgan (ENG)-115-107-21-2458-28-58-91-136.17-0-14-3-120

Paul Stirling (IRE)-114-113-8-3011-28.67-115*-134.84-1-20-10-111

Evin Lewis (WI)-50-49-3-1423-30.93-125*-155.51-2-10-4-110

Virat Kohli (IND)-109-101-28-3712-50.84-122*-138.09-1-33-4-109

Colin Munro (NZ)-65-62-7-1724-31.34-109*-156.44-3-11-5-107

David Warner (AUS)-95-95-11-2850-33.92-100*-142.00-1-24-6-105

Jos Buttler (ENG)-97-89-19-2377-33.95-101*-144.23-1-17-5-101

Glenn Maxwell (AUS)-94-86-13-2041-27.95-145*-150.40-3-9-3-100

David Miller (SA)-107-93-32-2069-33.91-106*-145.49-2-5-1-100