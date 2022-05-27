French Open 2022: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic Cruise To Fourth Round

No. 5 Rafael Nadal moved into the fourth round at Roland Garros by beating Botic van de Zandschulp 6-3, 6-2, 6-4. (More Tennis News)

The 13-time champion said it was the best of his three wins this week, at least up until Van de Zandschulp crept back into the third set. Nadal in his on-court interview said he was disappointed to miss a break point that would have put him up 5-0.

Nadal’s 301st win at Grand Slams means he will face ninth-seeded Felix Auger-Aliassime for a spot in the quarterfinals.

The Canadian advanced by beating Filip Krajinovic 7-6 (3), 7-6 (2), 7-5.

Novak Djokovic Beats Diego Schwartzman

Defending champion Novak Djokovic recorded another straight-set victory and will face Diego Schwartzman for a spot in the quarterfinals at the French Open.

The top-ranked Djokovic beat Aljaz Bedene of Slovenia 6-3, 6-3, 6-2 at Court Philippe Chatrier in 1 hour, 44 minutes — the quickest of his three wins.

Schwartzman’s 0-6 record against Djokovic includes a five-setter in the third round at the 2017 French Open. The Argentine is seeded 15th.

The 20-time Grand Slam champion hasn’t lost in the third round at Roland Garros since 2009.