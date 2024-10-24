Football

Young Boys 0-1 Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi Rallies Behind Marko Arnautovic Despite Penalty Miss

Arnautovic failed to score the first-ever penalty that he took in the Champions League. It was Inter's first missed penalty in the competition since Lautaro Martínez vs Borussia Dortmund in October 2019

Young Boys vs Inter Milan Marko Arnautovic
Marko Arnautovic.
info_icon

Inter head coach Simone Inzaghi was full of support for forward Marko Arnautovic after he saw a penalty saved in their 1-0 victory away to Young Boys in the Champions League on Wednesday. (More Football News)

The Italian champions controlled the game and generated 3.27 expected goals (xG) compared to their hosts' 0.92, but struggled to find a way through for much of the match.

Substitute Marcus Thuram eventually scored in the 93rd minute to win it for Inter after Young Boys goalkeeper David von Ballmoos had pulled off an extraordinary double save to keep Arnautovic's penalty and the follow-up out on 48 minutes.

Arnautovic failed to score the first-ever penalty that he took in the Champions League. It was Inter's first missed penalty in the competition since Lautaro Martínez vs Borussia Dortmund in October 2019.

"It was not an easy match, but we knew it. A complicated team on a pitch where it is difficult to play, but the boys were good," Inzaghi told a press conference.

"We created many situations before [the goal]. I think of [Yann] Bisseck, [Mehdi] Taremi, [Piotr] Zielinski, the penalty. We believed and we won.

Nicolo Barella and Marcus Thuram celebrate the latter's winning goal. - null
Young Boys 0-1 Inter Milan, Champions League: Thuram Scores Dramatic Winner For Inzaghi's Team

BY Stats Perform

"As for the penalty takers, we have [Hakan] Calhanoglu, and then Taremi and Arnautovic. They are both good at it, with Red Star, Taremi took it because Arnautovic had gone out.

"Unfortunately, [this time] he missed it and was very disappointed. But penalties are only missed by those who take them, and he is important for us."

Despite Inter fashioning the best opportunities overall, they did not have it their own way in the first half. Young Boys managed 10 attempts on goal before the visitors could attempt one.

In fact, Young Boys had 20 shots in this match, their most in a single Champions League game without scoring. The Swiss side also had 14 shots in the first half, their most in a single half in a game in the competition.

"Young Boys are a physical team that we knew would create some problems for us and they did. With the new coach they have found a new spirit," Inzaghi said.

"Tonight I was impressed by the goalkeeper. This morning when we were talking about the individuals, we had underlined how on Saturday in the championship against Lucerne he had been very good."

Young Boys came into the match under interim coach Joel Magnin, following the sacking of Patrick Rahmen earlier this month. They are currently 10th in the Swiss Super League, having won just two of their opening 10 matches in their title defence.

The Swiss side are second-bottom of the Champions League table, having failed to pick up a single point, while Inter are seventh with seven points.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. BGT: Clarke Asks Australia To Consider Specialist Opener Instead Of Misfiring Smith For India Series
  2. IND-NZ 2nd Test: Fans Fume Over Water Bottle Shortage At Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium, MCA Apologizes
  3. IND Vs PAK, Women's T20 World Cup: India-Pakistan Clash Sets New Record For Highest Attendance At Groups-Stage Match
  4. IND Vs NZ, 2nd Test Day 1: India Lose Rohit Early After Sundar Spins New Zealand Out In Pune
  5. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 1 Highlights: Hosts Trail By 243 Runs As Stumps Taken In Pune | IND - 16/1; NZ - 259
Football News
  1. Kerala Blasters FC Vs Bengaluru FC Live Streaming, Indian Super League 2024-25: When, Where To Watch ISL Match On TV And Online
  2. Chennayin FC Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Marina Machans Charge Forward As Gaurs Struggle For Form
  3. Real Madrid Vs FC Barcelona, La Liga 2024-25: When, Where To Watch El Clasico On TV And Online
  4. Young Boys 0-1 Inter Milan: Simone Inzaghi Rallies Behind Marko Arnautovic Despite Penalty Miss
  5. I-League 2024-25 Season Fixtures Announced: Check Who Will Play Whom And When
Tennis News
  1. Ex-Uruguay Forward Diego Forlan To Make Professional Tennis Debut, Aged 45
  2. Novak Djokovic Withdraws From ATP Paris Masters 2024 - Read Statement
  3. Billie Jean King Cup Finals: Raducanu 'Doing What She Can' To Be Fit Malaga Showpiece
  4. Dominic Thiem: Austrian Ends Career With First-Round Loss At Vienna Open
  5. Noami Osaka Ends 2024 Season Due To Injury After Hong Kong Open Withdrawal
Hockey News
  1. India 5-3 Germany Live Hockey Score, Test Match 2: GER Win Penalty Shootout To Clinch Series After IND Claim Match Via Second-Half Heroics
  2. IND 5-3 GER, 2nd Hockey Test: India Win Match; Germany Take Series Via Penalty Shootout Thriller
  3. Rani Rampal Announces Retirement From International Hockey, Set to Start Coaching Career
  4. India 0-2 Germany Hockey Highlights, Bilateral Test Series Match 1: IND Lose After Failing To Breach GER Defence
  5. India Vs New Zealand Hockey Live Streaming, Sultan Of Johor Cup 2024: When, Where To Watch IND Vs NZ Juniors

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Day In Pics: October 24, 2024
  2. A Tryst With History On The Karakoram
  3. An Icon For Kerala’s Entrepreneurs | Joy Alukkas On Ratan Tata
  4. Air Quality Worsens Over Delhi-NCR | In Pics
  5. At BRICS Outreach Session, Jaishankar Advocates For 'Dialogue And Diplomacy'
Entertainment News
  1. The Fable Review: Raam Reddy’s Sublime Second Feature Glides Between The Real And Dreamlike
  2. Tarzan Series Actor Ron Ely Dies At 86, Daughter Confirms With An Emotional Note
  3. Archiving the Death of Democracy: How ‘Jamoora’ Does What No Indian Film Has
  4. Girls Will Be Girls Review: Shuchi Talati’s Tense, Razor-sharp Debut Slices Through Control And Freedom
  5. How Wim Wenders’ Perfect Days Romanticises Poverty
US News
  1. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  2. US Elections 2024: Early Voting Trends, Endorsements, And Intense Campaigning | Key Highlights
  3. Central Park Five Sue Donald Trump Over False 'Pled Guilty' Remarks | About The Case
  4. US Helicopter Crash Kills 4, Destroys Radio Tower
  5. Donald Trump Serves Fries At McDonald's While Campaigning In Pennsylvania; Takes Jab At Harris | All About It
World News
  1. US Confirms North Korea Troops In Russia, South Korea Deems Move As 'Grave Escalation' | What We Know
  2. Tropical Storm Trami Hits The Philippines, Triggering Floods And Landslides
  3. Sri Lanka Terror Threat: 2 Arrested For Allegedly Planning Terror Attack On Israelis
  4. Kamala Harris CNN Town Hall: Ending The War In Gaza, New Generation Of Leadership & Other Key Takeaways
  5. Justin Trudeau Gets Oct 28 Deadline As Liberal MPs Call On Canadian PM To Resign
Latest Stories
  1. Bengal Warriorz Vs UP Yoddhas, Haryana Steelers Vs Jaipur Pink Panthers Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Pro Kabaddi League 11 Matches
  2. IDF Says Six Al Jazeera Journalists Are Hamas Operatives, Network Calls Allegations False
  3. Daily Horoscope For Today, October 24, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign
  4. TUSAS Attack: 5 Dead, Over A Dozen Injured, Kurdish Party Blamed; Turkey Retaliates
  5. Bangladesh Vs South Africa 1st Test Day 4 Highlights: Kagiso Rabada Stars As Proteas Win By Seven Wickets In Dhaka
  6. PAK Vs ENG 3rd Test Day 1 Highlights: Hosts Are 73/3 At Stumps As English Spinners Weave Their Magic In Rawalpindi
  7. India Vs New Zealand 2nd Test: KL Rahul Dropped From Playing XI As Shubman Gill Returns
  8. Pakistan Vs England, 3rd Test Toss Update: ENG Bat First Against PAK In Rawalpindi Decider