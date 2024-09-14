Football

WSL: Phallon Tullis-Joyce Ready To Take Manchester United Mantle After Mary Earps Departure

Earps, who spent five seasons with United, joined Paris Saint-Germain in July upon the expiry of her contract at the Women's Super League side

Phallon-Tullis-Joyce
Phallon Tullis-Joyce is confident she can replace Mary Earps at Manchester United
info_icon

Phallon Tullis-Joyce believes learning from Mary Earps during her time at Manchester United has her well-placed to step up as the Red Devils' new number one. (More Football News)

During her time with the Red Devils, she made 102 appearances in all competitions, keeping 46 clean sheets in the WSL in that time. 

The 31-year-old scooped the Golden Glove in the 2022-23 campaign, while also helping United lift the Women's FA Cup in her final season with the club.

Tullis-Joyce spent just one year alongside Earps after arriving from the Seattle Reign last year, with all four of her appearances coming in the League Cup. 

But speaking at the Barclays WSL's 2024-25 season launch media day, the American told Stats Perform her time with Earps has her well-prepared for this season.

"I was fortunate enough to train with Mary for an entire season, learn from her, learn from the staff as well," Tullis-Joyce said.

"Four of us together just being able to hold a high standard has already helped me in that preparation for this season."

Head coach Marc Skinner is backing Tullis-Joyce to fill the seismic gap left by Earps, a statement that filled the American with confidence. 

"Yeah, definitely very, very grateful to our staff," Tullis-Joyce started.

"I mean, right from the start, when I got there, they were very clear about their intentions and where I was at and where they wanted to see me progress to.

"I'm just super happy to be with the squad."

United are looking to improve on an underwhelming campaign last year, finishing fifth and 15 points adrift of the Champions League qualification places. 

Only Manchester City (15), Chelsea (18), Arsenal (20) and Liverpool (28) conceded less than United's 32 goals in the league, but their inconsistent results proved costly. 

Tullis-Joyce acknowledged their showing last term fell below the mark, but highlighted the Red Devils' FA Cup success as a solid foundation to build on this season.

"We're taking this step by step," Tullis-Joyce said.

"These players have been grinding it out during this pre-season.

"We're pushing our limits, and we obviously have our sights set on the absolute best that we can perform as a squad and that's where we're at for the season."

