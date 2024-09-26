Wolfsburg Clinch Women's Champions League Group Stage Spot In Style

Wolfsburg hammered Fiorentina 5-0 on Wednesday to secure their spot in the group stage of the Women's Champions League. (More Football News)
The two-time Champions League winners, who won 7-0 away from home in the first leg, completed a 12-0 aggregate rout to qualify in emphatic fashion.
Fenna Kalma needed just three minutes to get the ball rolling, with Vivien Endemann grabbing a double before substitutes Jule Brand and Tabea Sellner got in on the act.
The match facts were bleak for Fiorentina, who allowed 21 shots on goal, nine on target and 4.23 expected goals against (xGA).
Swedish side Hammarby, meanwhile, shocked Benfica to win 2-0 in Portugal and secure a 3-2 aggregate triumph, with Cathinka Tandberg scoring the decisive goal deep in second-half stoppage time.
Valerenga dispatched Anderlecht 3-0 to seal a 5-1 aggregate success, while Galatasaray needed extra time to beat Slavia Prague 2-1 (4-3 on aggregate).