Football

When Will International Stars Return For Club Football - Start Dates For Big Leagues Including PL, La Liga

Following the conclusions of UEFA Euro 2024 and the Copa America 2024, focus turns back to club football ahead of the new season

Kylian Mbappe Joins Real Madrid FC Photo gallery_
Kylian Mbappe with Florentino Perez | Photo: AP/Andrea Comas
info_icon

With the international football done and dusted with the UEFA Euro 2024, all the attention will now turn to club football as players return to their respective clubs after representing their countries. (More Football News)

The likes of English Premier League, Serie A, Ligue 1, Dutch Eredivisie and others will kick-off with the 2024-25 season. The dates of each league has been officially announced and every fan will be waiting to see their favourite team and player in action.

Moreover, some of the stars won't be available for their respective clubs as some will be representing their teams at the 2024 Paris Olympics.

Ahead of the much-awaited club football season, here are the starting dates of some of the top leagues across Europe -

1) Premier League (England)

The 2024-25 season of the English Premier League will start on Friday, August 16. The final round of games in the PL will be played on Sunday, May 25, 2025.

2) Serie A (Italy)

The highly anticipated Serie A in Italy will kick-off on August 17, 2024. However, the final week of fixtures have not been announced yet.

3) Ligue 1 (France)

The coveted Ligue 1 or the French League will kick-start from August 17-18 in France as Paris Saint-Germain begin their title defence sans Real Madrid-bound Kylian Mbappe. The final round of fixtures will close on the same dates in 2025.

4) La Liga (Spain)

Kylian Mbappe will make his bow in the La Liga this season as the La Liga kick-starts from Thursday, August 15, 2024. The Frenchman's debut for the reigning champions might come on Sunday, August 18 against Mallorca.

When Do Other European Leagues Start?

Germany's Bundesliga starts on Friday, August 23. The Eredivisie will kick-off on August 9, to 11, 2024. The final round of fixtures will be played on Sunday, June 1, 2025.

