Football

West Ham 0-3 Chelsea, EPL: Maresca '100% Happy' With Two-Goal Hero Jackson

Senegalese striker Nicolas Jackson netted Chelsea’s earliest-ever brace scored in a London derby in the Premier League

Nicolas Jackson
Nicolas Jackson celebrates
info_icon

Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca was full of praise for striker Nicolas Jackson following his brace in their 3-0 victory away to West Ham on Saturday. (More Football News)

The Senegalese’s double came inside the opening 18 minutes of the match, making it Chelsea’s earliest-ever brace scored in a London derby in the Premier League.

“We are 100% happy with Nicolas,” said Maresca, speaking to BBC Sport after full-time.

“Since I arrived here, he’s been very good on the ball in terms of goals and assists… but he also did a fantastic job off the ball.

“We are very happy.”

On the victory itself, which lifted Chelsea to second in the Premier League table prior to the remainder of Saturday’s matches, Maresca said there was still more to come from his players.

“It has been a good game, a good result and the clean sheet was very important. But as I have said many times, we have many things to improve,” he said.

“We can attack better, we can defend better, but overall we are [going] in the right direction.

“I think we can attack better, we can defend better, but especially we can manage the moments better.

“Sometimes, we can do more passes and keep the ball, but it’s a process and we are learning.

“The points are important, but in this moment, the most important thing and the main focus for me is the way we progress.”

Man of the moment Jackson echoed his manager’s sentiments after the match, saying he is concentrating on working hard after reaching four league goals for 2024-25.

"[I am] trying to play for the team every game. I scored two and I am happy - we won which is most important,” he said to TNT Sports.

"We controlled the game early. Always the keepers go one side and it was a good finish [for his opening goal].

"[There has been] plenty of talk and I have been injured for two months, I came back fresh and I hope to get more. I am trying to work hard and do more than last year."

Cole Palmer scored Chelsea’s third goal just over a minute into the second half, but he was quick to draw attention to Jackson’s contribution.

“Everybody knows he is a top player, he needs to keep going,” said Palmer.

“The Chelsea fans and players rate him highly - we know what he is capable of.

"There will always be noise, we try to block it out and listen to the manager. We have a good manager and it can only help us to get better."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND Vs BAN, 1st Test Day 3: Gill, Pant Tons Propel India; Bangladesh Chasing 515-Run Mountain
  2. Duleep Trophy 2024 Day 3: Ricky Bhui's Century Chase, Shreyas Iyer's Fifty Boost India D's Dominance Over India B
  3. Duleep Trophy 2024 Day 3: Riyan Parag, Shaswat Rawat Steer India A To Commanding Lead Over India C
  4. Nepal Vs Canada, ICC Cricket World Cup League 2 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch NEP Vs CAN
  5. IND U-19 Vs AUS U-19: Karthikey, Amaan Propel India To 7-Wicket Victory Over Australia In First Youth ODI
Football News
  1. Mohammedan Sporting Vs FC Goa Live Score, ISL 2024-25: Armando Sadiku's Late Header Helps The Gaurs Avoid Another Defeat
  2. Mohun Bagan Vs NorthEast United, ISL 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch MBSG Vs NEUFC Game
  3. Jamshedpur FC Vs Mumbai City FC Highlights, ISL 2024-25: Javi Hernandez, Jordan Murray Help The Red Miners In Second Straight Win
  4. West Ham 0-3 Chelsea, EPL: Maresca '100% Happy' With Two-Goal Hero Jackson
  5. Sunderland 1-0 Middlesbrough, EFL Championship: Rigg Backheel Earns Black Cats Derby Win
Tennis News
  1. Iga Swiatek Pulls Out Of China Open Due To 'Personal Reasons'
  2. Korea Open: Raducanu Retires From Quarter-Final With Foot Injury
  3. China Open: Top-Ranked Iga Swiatek Withdraws Due To Personal Reasons
  4. Laver Cup: Alcaraz Beaten On Debut With Zverev In Doubles
  5. Roger Federer On Rafael Nadal Retirement: Swiss Great Hopes Spaniard Continues Until 2025
Hockey News
  1. FIH Awards: India's Harmanpreet Singh Nominated For Player Of The Year After Olympic Bronze Heroics
  2. India's Rise, Pakistan's Fall: A Study In Contrast Of Two Yesteryear Hockey Giants
  3. Harmanpreet Singh Credits Team Spirit For India’s Historic Fifth Asian Champions Trophy Win
  4. IND Vs CHN, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Final: History, Previous Title Winners
  5. India Vs China Final, Asian Champions Trophy Hockey 2024 Highlights: Harmanpreet And Co. Defend Their Title With A 1-0 Victory

Trending Stories

National News
  1. EY Employee Death: Shashi Tharoor Brings Up Human Rights, Rahul Gandhi Asks AIPC To Draft Guidelines
  2. In Photos: AAP's Atishi Takes Oath As Youngest CM Of Delhi
  3. Fact-Checking Unit: Congress Welcomes Bombay HC Order Quashing Amended IT Rules On Fake News
  4. 25-Year-Old Student Found Dead Inside NIT Patna Hostel Room | Recent Student Suicide Cases
  5. JK: Borders Peaceful As Pak Fears PM Modi, Says Amit Shah
Entertainment News
  1. Yudhra Review: Siddhant Chaturvedi-Led Actioner Is A Mind-Numbing Slog
  2. The Night Manager Nominated For Best Drama Series At International Emmys; Check Out Full List Of Nominees Here
  3. Was The Meeting Between MIB And Netflix Around IC 814 In Good Faith?
  4. Emergency Release Date: Censor Board Gets Deadline By Bombay HC To Clear Kangana Ranaut Starrer
  5. The Inevitability of Kangana Ranaut's 'Emergency'
US News
  1. Kamala's 'If Somebody Breaks In...Will Get Shot' Goes Viral | Democrats' Stance On Gun Control
  2. US Federal Reserve Cuts Interest Rates For The First Time Since 2020
  3. Iranian Hackers Failed To Target Biden's Campaign From Stolen Trump Data: FBI
  4. Trump Says He Will Meet PM Modi During His US Visit Next Week
  5. 12 Hours, Food And A Rifle: Suspect's Planning In Trump's 2nd Assassination Attempt
World News
  1. Israeli Strike On School: At Least 22 Dead, Says Gaza Health Ministry
  2. In Pictures: Israel's Deadly Airstrike Destroys Lebanon's Beirut
  3. In Pictures: 'Oktoberfest', Germany's Centuries-Old Beer Festival, Begins
  4. Who Is Cristiana Barsony-Arcidiacono: The Woman Linked With Lebanon Pager Explosions | PhD, NGO Jobs And More
  5. Mouse In Airplane Meal Forces Flight To Make Emergency Landing
Latest Stories
  1. Daily Horoscope, September 21, 2024: Check Today's Astrological Prediction For Your Zodiac Sign
  2. Hezbollah's Top Commander With $7 Mn Bounty Among 31 Killed In Israeli Airstrikes On Beirut | Latest Updates
  3. India Vs Bangladesh 1st Test Day 3 Highlights: Stumps Called At Chepauk; BAN - 147/4, 149; IND - 287/4d, 376
  4. Weekly Horoscope For September 22nd To September 28th: Read Astrological Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  5. Afghanistan Vs South Africa Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch AFG Vs RSA 3rd ODI Match
  6. Indian Men's Winning Streak Halted At Chess Olympiad, Draw 2-2 Against Uzbekistan In Round 9
  7. Sri Lanka Presidential Polls Begin; Reflecting On Its 2022 Economic Meltdown & Survival
  8. Guyana Amazon Warriors Vs Antigua And Barbuda Falcons, CPL 2024: When, Where To Watch