West Ham United: Max Kilman Eyeing England Recognition Following Hammers Switch

West Ham’s new signing Max Kilman has not given up hope of representing England one day, hoping his consistent performances earn him a debut call-up. (More Football News)
Kilman left Wolves after six and a half years to join the Hammers in a £40m deal earlier in the transfer window, becoming Julen Lopetegui's third signing.
The Englishman was one of just two defenders, along with Arsenal's William Saliba, to play every minute of the 2023-24 Premier League season.
He was left out of Gareth Southgate's England squad for Euro 2024, with the likes of Jarrad Branthwaite, Lewis Dunk and Ezri Konsa preffered.
Interim manager Lee Carsley will choose his first squad for the Three Lions' upcoming Nations League games against the Repbulic of Ireland and Finland next month.
“It’s definitely a big aim for me. I have been competing against other Premier League central defenders in the last couple of years and I have been consistent.," Kilman told BBC Sport.
“I want to get as high as I can as a player so playing for England would be a huge honour.”
Kilman admits he did not expect to be leaving Wolves but a return to London, the place where he grew up as a boy, has helped him to adjust to his surroundings.
“I never thought I would leave Wolves," Kilman started. "I was there for so long, so this is something a bit unusual, but I was born and raised in London, which makes it a bit easier and I am really happy to be at West Ham.”
The defender also said new boss Lopetegui, a manager he worked under at Wolves, was a major reason why he made the move to the London Stadium.
He said: “The manager is obviously a big factor. He did a really good job at Wolves. There are not many teams who have started bottom of the league at Christmas and stayed out of it.
“He had really high standards and wanted every player to reach the top of their game. He has pushed players to their limits. He helped me improve so much.”