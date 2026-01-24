Villarreal Vs Real Madrid Live Score, La Liga 2025-26: Los Blancos Tested By One Of League's Strongest Home Sides

Kazakhstan’s Kairat face a daunting test on their home debut in the UEFA Champions League league phase, taking on record 15-time winners Real Madrid at the Central Stadium, Almaty. Los Blancos seek to maintain momentum after their opening win, while Kairat look to draw inspiration from their spirited qualification run and home strengths. | Photo: AP/Alberto Saiz

Villarreal host Real Madrid at the Estadio de la Ceramica in a pivotal La Liga clash as both sides sit near the top of the table, with Real Madrid second on 48 points and Villarreal third on 41 and a game in hand. Real Madrid arrive with momentum after a commanding 6-1 Champions League win over Monaco, and coach Alvaro Arbeloa will expect his side to carry that confidence into this league encounter. Villarreal, nearly at full strength with key players returning from rotation, will look to defend their strong home form and stay in the title hunt. Historically Real Madrid have the edge in head-to-head, but Villarreal's home resilience and La Liga ambitions promise a competitive showdown.