Sporting CP president Frederico Varandas has said the club have not received any offers for in-demand striker Viktor Gyokeres.
Varandas added that there was no "gentleman's agreement" between the Swedish international and the Primeira Liga champions that would allow him to leave for £59m.
Gyokeres has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester United and Arsenal heading into the summer transfer window after his eye-catching performances in Portugal.
Since his move to Lisbon from Coventry City in 2023, Gyokeres has scored 97 goals in 102 appearances for Sporting across all competitions.
He has a €100m (£85m) release clause in his contract, with reports in Portugal claiming Gyokeres has told Sporting he will not play for them again because he feels disappointed they have not kept to their promise.
However, Varandas said the club's only promise to Gyokeres was that they would not demand his full release clause.
"I can guarantee that Viktor Gyokeres will not leave for 60m euros plus 10m euros because I never promised that," Varandas said.
"To this day Sporting has not had an offer for Gyokeres - neither today nor last season."
Varandas says Gyokeres' agent sought assurances from him and sporting director Hugo Viana - who has now left to join Manchester City in a similar role - that the player would be allowed to leave for less than his release clause in a meeting earlier this season.
The Sporting president said the agent also asked for an agreement over the asking price but he was unwilling to commit to specific numbers.
"One of the agent's biggest concerns was whether we would demand the termination clause," said Varandas.
"He wanted to guarantee certain things. And what was agreed? That Sporting would not demand a release clause now.
"For one reason: he was going to be 27 years old and no player leaves Portugal at 27 for 100m euros or 90m euros.
"In that same meeting the agent wanted to anchor the exit to a value. I said this sentence: 'It's not worth us setting a value because I don't know what will happen in a year's time.
"I don't know if it will be 40m euros, 60m euros or 80m euros. What I can guarantee is that I will not demand 100m euros.'"