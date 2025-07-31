Viktor Gyokeres Keen To Avoid Thierry Henry Comparisons After Taking No. 14 Jersey For Arsenal

Viktor Gyokeres says he has no intention of being compared to Thierry Henry after taking the number 14 shirt previously worn by the Frenchman upon joining Arsenal.
Gyokeres became Arsenal's latest signing on Saturday as Mikel Arteta continues to strengthen his squad in an attempt to win the Premier League.
During his two years at Sporting CP, he scored 68 goals in the Primeira Liga as he helped them to back-to-back league titles, netting 97 times overall in 102 appearances.
He scored 39 goals, more than all of Arsenal's forwards combined (34), with Kai Havertz the Gunners' top scorer on nine.
Henry is synonymous with the number 14 shirt in north London, with 228 goals in 377 games for the Gunners.
He also won two Premier League titles, three FA Cups and the Premier League Golden Boot four times during his eight years with Arsenal.
Although Gyokeres said it was an “easy” choice to make when selecting his shirt number, he is not focusing on the past.
"Of course, I know about the history," said Gyokeres.
"To be honest, there weren't so many numbers available. There weren't too many to pick from.
"But, of course, that one was available. So, when I knew that, it was an easy choice to take it.
"I don't know [if there will be comparisons]. It's not really my intention to be compared with what he's achieved in his career.
"Especially here. I just want to do my own thing and show my qualities. Of course, he was an amazing player, but different from me. I just want to try to do my own thing."