Koji Miyoshi produced an 89th-minute leveller to snatch struggling Bochum a 1-1 draw against champions Bayer Leverkusen in Saturday's Bundesliga clash. (More Football News)
Patrik Schick fired Leverkusen into an 18th-minute lead after he was sent through by Florian Wirtz's superb ball before threading through Patrick Drewes' legs, with his strike hitting the post and rolling in.
Bochum, with new head coach Dieter Hecking on the bench, were by no means overrun, working hard in defence to shut down spaces but lacked more clinical finish up front.
Those profligate struggles ended late on as Miyoshi slammed home from close range to salvage a draw for the hosts.
The draw leaves Leverkusen, who lost 4-0 at Liverpool in the Champions League in midweek, in fourth place on 17 points, nine behind leaders Bayern Munich.
Data Debrief: Familiar issue for Leverkusen
Leverkusen seemed on course for a battling away victory, until Miyoshi's last-gasp leveller proved pivotal for Bochum.
Alonso's side have now dropped 11 points from winning positions in the Bundesliga this season, no team has lost more.
That is in stark contrast to last season when Leverkusen became just the second team in Bundesliga history to not drop a single point from a winning position over an entire campaign.