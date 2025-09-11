Venezuela 3-6 Colombia, FIFA WC CONMEBOL Qualifiers: Los Cafeteros In Place They ‘Deserve To Be’, Says Lorenzo

Colombia finished third in the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers with a thrilling 6-3 win against Venezuela at Estadio Monumental de Maturin

S
Stats Perform
Updated on:
Updated on:
Venezuela vs Colombia FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers Nestor Lorenzo
Colombia boss Nestor Lorenzo on the touchlines during the FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers match against Venezuela.
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Colombia secured third place in FIFA World Cup 2026 CONMEBOL Qualifiers

  • Luis Suarez scored four goals against Venezuela in the 6-3 win for Colombia

  • The match tied for the highest-scoring in South American qualifying history

Nestor Lorenzo believed that his Colombia team were in the place they deserved to be after concluding their World Cup qualifying campaign with a resounding victory. 

Lorenzo watched on as Colombia played out a nine-goal thriller against Venezuela at Estadio Monumental de Maturin, with Luis Suarez scoring four goals for the visitors. 

Colombia twice fell behind early on, with Telasco Segovia's opener in the third minute cancelled out by Yerry Mina, before Josef Martinez quickly restored Venezuela's lead. 

Then four goals without reply from Suarez sealed the win, with Colombia finishing third in the CONMEBOL standings, behind Ecuador and Argentina. 

Colombia and Venezuela played out the joint-highest-scoring match in the history of South American qualifying, tied with three other games that took place at least 60 years ago. 

And Lorenzo's side were worthy of their win, ending the match with an expected goals (xG) total of 2.14 from their 13 shots to Venezuela's 1.21 from their 11 attempts. 

But the Colombia boss, who has now won 23 of his 38 games (D10 L5) since taking the reins in 2022, acknowledged the difficulties of sealing their spot at the 2026 World Cup in Canada, Mexico, and the United States. 

Related Content
Related Content

"We are in the place we deserve to be," Lorenzo said. "It's been two and a half years where there were undoubtedly some ups and downs."

"Especially in games that escaped us on the hour. However, the team was always the protagonist and went out looking for the games."

info_icon

Colombia scored 28 goals across their 18 qualifying fixtures, a total only bettered by Argentina (31), but did boast the highest xG (28.76) among the South American nations. 

Four of those came from Suarez on Tuesday, who became the first player to net four times in a South American qualifying match since Uruguay's Luis Suarez did so against Chile back in November 2011. 

They lost four games to Bolivia, Ecuador, Uruguay and Brazil, but Lorenzo was quick to laud his team having gone unbeaten in their final four matches of qualifying. 

"We knew how to recover, that's the important thing. Proud of this group, which always brings out the best at the right time," Lorenzo added.

"But the team was the protagonist and always went out looking for the games. And that is what we have to continue to grow, to continue improving."

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025 Match 2: IND Thrash UAE By Nine Wickets In Record-breaking Opener

  2. MS Dhoni Joins R Madhavan In The Chase Teaser, Sparks Buzz Over Bollywood Debut - Watch Video

  3. India Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: Suryakumar Yadav Withdraws Appeal After Bizarre Run Out

  4. Bangladesh Vs Hong Kong Preview, Asia Cup 2025: Litton Das’ Side Eye Strong Star Against Struggling Opponents

  5. IND Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025 Stats: India Fly Over Emirates In Massive Win - Record Check

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Jack Draper Vows To Come Back Stronger As Arm Injury Ends 2025 Season Early

  2. Carlos Alcaraz Vs Jannik Sinner Rivalry: Italian Aims To Become Unpredictable After US Open Final Defeat

  3. US Open 2025: Carlos Alcaraz Revels In Regaining World Number One Title

  4. US Open 2025 Final: Donald Trump's Courtside Reactions Made Headlines Worldwide

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Outplays Jannik Sinner In Final To Win US Open 2025

Badminton News

  1. Hong Kong Open: HS Prannoy, Lakshya Sen Advance After PV Sindhu's Shocking Loss

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Line Christophersen, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Shuttler Bows Out After Loss To Unseeded Dane

  3. New Delhi To Host 2026 Badminton World C'ships As India Continues To Shine On Global Stage

  4. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chen-Liu, BWF World Championships 2025: Indian Pair Settle For Bronze After Semi-Final Defeat

  5. Satwik-Chirag Vs Chia-Soh, BWF World Championships 2025 QF: Indian Pair Stun Nemesis, Assure Medal

Trending Stories

National News

  1. From Voter Rights to Beedi: Bihar’s Political Discourse Takes A Sharp Turn

  2. The Missing Bench: The Stark Gender Divide That Plagues India’s Courtrooms

  3. Delhi Could Sell Off 'Sheesh Mahal': Chief Minister Rekha Gupta

  4. PM Modi Visits Mandi’s Miracle— 11-Month-Old Baby Girl Who Is Sole Survivor Of Flood-hit Seraj family

  5. Delhi Court Orders TV News Anchor To Pay ₹10,000 In Defamation Case

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. Trump Asks SC To Quickly Take Up Tariffs Case

  2. US Bars Palestinian Leader Mahmoud Abbas From UN Assembly

  3. US Court Finds Trump’s Global Tariffs Illegal

  4. Trump Administration Planning To Limit Duration Of Visas for Students, Media

  5. Trump To Chair Meeting On Gaza, Says US Envoy Witkoff

World News

  1. Ground Report On Nepal Gen-Z Protests: Why 'Nepo Babies' Are Under Fire 

  2. Israel Targets Hamas leaders In Qatar; Blasts Rock Doha

  3. France Erupts In Violence: 200 Arrested As Protesters Clash With Police

  4. China Slams US Tariffs On India, Calls For Stronger Economic Cooperation With New Delhi

  5. Kathmandu in Flames as Protesters Torch Seat of Power in Revolt Against Corruption

Latest Stories

  1. Umar Khalid Moves SC After HC Denies Bail In Riots Conspiracy Case

  2. Who Is Gout Gout? 17-Year-Old Prodigy Drawing Usain Bolt Comparisons Ahead Of World Athletics Championships 2025

  3. Lokah Chapter 1: Chandra Box Office Collection Day 13: Kalyani Priyadarshan's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark Worldwide

  4. India At Women's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4s Preview: Fixtures, Head To Head, Live Streaming Details

  5. Gujarat Heavy Rain Alert: IMD Issues Red Warning for Kutch and North Gujarat

  6. India Says It Is Closely Monitoring The Situation In Nepal, Asks Indian Nationals In Nepal To Exercise Caution

  7. Asia Cup 2025 Know Your Captains: Full List Of Skippers For India, Pakistan, And Others

  8. Switzerland 3-0 Slovenia, FIFA World Cup European Qualifiers: SUI Stay On Top Of Group B