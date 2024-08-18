Robert Lewandowski scored twice as Hansi Flick's depleted Barcelona side came from behind to beat Valencia 2-1 in their opening game of the season in LaLiga. (More Football News)
Barca were without several key players including Frenkie de Jong, Gavi, Ronald Araujo and Ilkay Gundogan for their first competitive game under Flick, and they were put under intense pressure in the first half at the Mestalla.
Valencia produced an energetic display and hit the front after 44 minutes as Hugo Duro headed Diego Lopez's delivery past Marc-Andre ter Stegen from close range.
Duro almost doubled Los Che's lead when he saw an effort cleared off the line in first-half stoppage time, and Barca immediately went up the other end to level.
Lewandowski tapped home a cross from Euro 2024 breakout star Lamine Yamal five minutes into first-half stoppage time, then doubled up shortly after the break.
Raphinha was felled inside the area by Cristhian Mosquera, allowing Lewandowski to blast an unstoppable penalty into the top corner for what proved to be the winner.
Data Debrief: Flick off to flying start
Flick looked likely to endure a difficult start to his Barca reign when Valencia penned his team back in the first half, but Lewandowski netted twice in four minutes either side of half-time to flip the encounter on its head.
Flick is the third German to coach Barca in LaLiga after Hennes Weisweiler and Udo Lattek, and all three won their first match at the helm.