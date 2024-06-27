Alex Morgan has been left out of the United States Paris Olympics squad ahead of the games in July. (More Football News)
Morgan, who has scored 123 goals in 224 appearances for her country, has appeared at every Olympics for Team USA since Beijing 2008 and won gold at London 2012.
The two-time World Cup winner has not scored in her past eight games for San Diego Wave after recently recovering from an ankle injury.
"Today, I'm disappointed about not having the opportunity to represent my country on the Olympic stage," posted Morgan on social media. "This will always be a tournament that is close to my heart and I take immense pride an time I put on the crest.
"In less than a month I look forward to supporting this team and cheering them on alongside the rest of our country."
Former Chelsea boss Emma Hayes will take charge of her first tournament as the USA manager, and has opted for Trinity Rodman, Jaedyn Shaw, Sophia Smith and Mallory Swanson as her main forward options.
"It was a tough decision, especially considering Alex's history and record with this team, but I felt I wanted to go in another direction and selected other players," Hayes said.
Women's football in Paris begins on 25 July, with the gold-medal match taking place on August 10.
The United States, who won bronze at Tokyo 2020, are drawn in Group B where they will face Zambia, Germany and Australia.