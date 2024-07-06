Football

Uruguay Vs Brazil, Copa America Quarterfinal: Endrick Will Replace Vinicius Junior

Endrick will replace future Real Madrid team-mate Vinicius Junior after the Ballon d'Or hopeful picked up his second yellow card of the tournament against Colombia

Endrick celebrates with Vinicius after scoring against England in March
info_icon

Dorival Junior confirmed Endrick will earn his first start for Brazil ahead of their Copa America quarter-final with Uruguay. (Streaming | More Football News)

Endrick will replace future Real Madrid team-mate Vinicius Junior after the Ballon d'Or hopeful picked up his second yellow card of the tournament against Colombia. 

The teenager, who has scored three goals in nine appearances for the Selecao Canarinha, will join Raphinha and Rodrygo in attack for the fixture at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

Marcelo Bielsa's Uruguay are Argentina's main challengers, says Sergio Aguero. - null
Uruguay Vs Brazil Preview, Copa America Quarter-Final: Head To Head, Prediction, Key Players

BY Stats Perform

"The attack has already been decided. Raphinha, Endrick and Rodrygo. I hope we can continue finding the way to goals," Junior said.

"I think the work focuses on giving athletes the possibility of attacking the opponent's last line. We hope Endrick is very well prepared to deliver on everything we expect from him.

“We lost an important player, but we gained a player who has been emerging, looking for an opportunity. Who knows, this could be Endrick's moment."

Brazil scored five goals in their group fixtures at the tournament, four of which came in the first half, their highest tally since 1999 at that stage of the competition (5).

Raphinha netted his seventh international goal in Brazil's final Group D fixture against Colombia, but insisted that Endrick's arrival in the starting line-up would not affect his role in the side. 

“My role on the field does not change. Endrick plays another position. We have that profile of adapting quickly to any position," he said. 

"My position on the field is not going to change. It will change depending on one or another player and the circumstances of the game.”

Dorival, meanwhile, said Brazil were under no illusions about the challenge of facing a Uruguay team who finished top of their first round group with a 100% record.

"They are a team that deserves all our respect," the Brazilian coach said.

"This could be a semi-final or the final of the Cup. We are rivals who know each other and respect each other and it will be a great match."

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  2. India Vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I Key Stats: Head-To-Head Record, Top Scorer, Wicket-Takers, Best Bowling Figures
  3. India Vs Zimbabwe: With Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli Retired, Shubman Gill Reveals New Top Three
  4. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Harmanpreet Kaur Rues India's Missed Chances, Lack Of Batting Intent After Chennai Loss
  5. India Vs Zimbabwe, Harare Weather Forecast: Will It Rain During IND Vs ZIM 1st T20I Match?
Football News
  1. ESP 1-2 GER, UEFA Euro 2024: Spain Beat Germany In Dramatic Stuttgart Thriller
  2. Ronaldo Consoles Pepe As Veterans Face 'Cruel' Euro 2024 Exit In Potential Swansongs - Watch
  3. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  4. Venezuela 1(3)-(4)1 Canada, Quarterfinal: Canadians Through To Maiden Copa America Semifinal
  5. POR Vs FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Beat Portugal On Penalties To Book Semi-Finals Spot - In Pics
Tennis News
  1. Wimbledon: 'Be Kind To Grass, And It'll Be Kind To You', Sinner Says After Reaching Round Four
  2. Novak Djokovic Vs Alexei Popyrin Live Streaming, Wimbledon 2024: When, Where To Watch 3rd Round Match
  3. Wimbledon: Fan Favourite Emma Raducanu Downs Maria Sakkari, Enters Round Of 16
  4. Wimbledon: Carlos Alcaraz Survives Major Scare To Beat Frances Tiafoe, Enter Last 16
  5. Wimbledon: Novak Djokovic, Iga Swiatek Enter Third Round With Contrasting Wins - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  2. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Hockey India Announces 16-Man Squad - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  4. Hockey India Extends Sponsorship Deal With Odisha Government Until 2036
  5. Sharmila Devi Reflects On Challenging Times Away from Indian Women's Hockey Team: 'I Stayed Strong Mentally'

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  2. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  3. 'Saddened, Guilty Won't Be Spared': Bhole Baba's On-Cam Reaction On Hathras Stampede | Details
  4. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  5. 40 Years Since Operation Blue Star: Remembering The Silent Sacrifices Of Sikhs
Entertainment News
  1. 'Kubera': Rashmika Mandanna Digs Out A Suitcase Full Of Cash In First Look Promo
  2. Not Just Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh, Here Are 7 Bollywood Actresses Who Have Played Spies Before
  3. 'Mirzapur 3': Richa Chadha Heaps Praise On Ali Fazal Aka Guddu Bhaiya; Calls His Performance 'Exceptional'
  4. 'Abigail' On BookMyShow Stream Movie Review: This Vampire Thriller Is More Laughable Than Scary
  5. 'Kalki 2898 AD' Director Nag Ashwin Shares Update On The Sequel: There’s A Lot Of Action Still Left
US News
  1. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
  2. It’s Viral! Prince William Riding Electric Scooter At Windsor Castle
  3. These Are The Countries With Best Work-Life Balance | Is Your Country In The List?
  4. Biden Says He's Proud To Be 'First Black Woman' To Serve In White House During Radio Interview
  5. Kendall Jenner Slays NYC Dinner Look In Oversized Tee And Flowing Tan Trousers
World News
  1. Iran: Reformist Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Presidential Election
  2. Biden Says He Was Sick During Debate, Asserts Only 'Lord Almighty' Can Drive Him Out Of Race
  3. Rachel Reeves Becomes UK’s First Woman Finance Minister, Who Is She?
  4. Where To Find Authentic Indian Food In NYC?
  5. It’s Viral! Prince William Riding Electric Scooter At Windsor Castle
Latest Stories
  1. The Public Examinations Act: A Comprehensive Solution Or A Band-Aid?
  2. IND-W Vs SA-W, 1st T20I: Tazmin Brits Helps South Africa Women Take 1-0 Lead - In Pics
  3. Today's Daily Horoscope for July 6, 2024: Discover Astrological Insights for Every Zodiac Sign.
  4. '400 Paar, But In Another Country': Tharoor's Veiled Dig At BJP; Jairam Ramesh Recalls Lok Sabha Results
  5. Breaking News Live: Moderate Masoud Pezeshkian Wins Iran's Presidential Polls; Schools, Colleges Closed In Karnataka’s Udupi As IMD Issues ‘Red Alert’
  6. POR 0(3)-0(5) FRA, UEFA Euro 2024: France Progress Into Semi-Finals After Penalty Shoot-Out Win
  7. BJP Vs AAP Over Felling Of Over 1000 Trees In ‘Eco-sensitive Zone
  8. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: France Beat Portugal To Book Euro 2024 Semi-Final Spot; Canada Beat Venezuela On Penalties In Copa America Quarters