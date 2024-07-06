Uruguay Vs Brazil, Copa America Quarterfinal: Endrick Will Replace Vinicius Junior

Dorival Junior confirmed Endrick will earn his first start for Brazil ahead of their Copa America quarter-final with Uruguay. (Streaming | More Football News)
Endrick will replace future Real Madrid team-mate Vinicius Junior after the Ballon d'Or hopeful picked up his second yellow card of the tournament against Colombia.
The teenager, who has scored three goals in nine appearances for the Selecao Canarinha, will join Raphinha and Rodrygo in attack for the fixture at the Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.
"The attack has already been decided. Raphinha, Endrick and Rodrygo. I hope we can continue finding the way to goals," Junior said.
"I think the work focuses on giving athletes the possibility of attacking the opponent's last line. We hope Endrick is very well prepared to deliver on everything we expect from him.
“We lost an important player, but we gained a player who has been emerging, looking for an opportunity. Who knows, this could be Endrick's moment."
Brazil scored five goals in their group fixtures at the tournament, four of which came in the first half, their highest tally since 1999 at that stage of the competition (5).
Raphinha netted his seventh international goal in Brazil's final Group D fixture against Colombia, but insisted that Endrick's arrival in the starting line-up would not affect his role in the side.
“My role on the field does not change. Endrick plays another position. We have that profile of adapting quickly to any position," he said.
"My position on the field is not going to change. It will change depending on one or another player and the circumstances of the game.”
Dorival, meanwhile, said Brazil were under no illusions about the challenge of facing a Uruguay team who finished top of their first round group with a 100% record.
"They are a team that deserves all our respect," the Brazilian coach said.
"This could be a semi-final or the final of the Cup. We are rivals who know each other and respect each other and it will be a great match."