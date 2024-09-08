Football

UEFA Nations League: Jack Grealish Back Firing For England After 'Worst Summer Of His Life'

Declan Rice opened the scoring for England in the 11th minute before assisting Grealish to double the lead 15 minutes later

Jack Grealish scored in England's 2-0 win over Ireland.
Jack Grealish returned to the scoresheet for England after ‘the worst summer of his life’ saw him miss out on a place in the Three Lions' Euro 2024 squad. (More Football News)

Grealish netted the second goal in England's 2-0 victory over the Republic of Ireland in their Nations League clash at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin.

It was just his third-ever goal for the England senior team and his first as a starter.

The Manchester City attacker was selected to start by interim head coach Lee Carsley in his first match at the helm, after falling out of favour towards the end of Gareth Southgate's time in charge.

"Over the summer, it was one of the worst summers of my life because you can't not see everything that is happening in front of you,” he told ITV after the match.

BY Stats Perform

“It was difficult but it's given me something to bounce back."

Grealish delivered a display fitting of a player with something to prove.

While he was on the pitch, no England player won more fouls (4) or created more chances (2) than the 28-year-old.

"I need to start playing regularly, scoring goals, and that's what I did today. I'm still not 100% fit but I'm getting there so from a personal point of view I'm happy,” he added.

"Going to the fans at the end and hearing them sing my name, listen there's no better feeling than playing for England.

BY Stats Perform

Everyone will say the same thing, especially in games like this when you know the whole nation is going to be watching.”

Declan Rice opened the scoring for England in the 11th minute before assisting Grealish to double the lead 15 minutes later.

Both players had previously represented their opponents, and faced a tough reception in Dublin.

"It was what me and Declan expected. We have nothing bad to say, we both enjoyed our time [playing for Ireland]," Grealish said. 

"I certainly did and I have a lot of Irish in my family, so there's no bad blood whatsoever from my side," said Grealish.

The victory marks the first time England have won consecutive meetings with the Republic of Ireland since March 1985.

The Three Lions were winless in seven against them between these two runs (D5 L2).

