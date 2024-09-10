Kevin De Bruyne hit out at Belgium following their 2-0 defeat to France on Monday, claiming they have "to be better in every way". (More Football News)
Ousmane Dembele ran the show for Les Bleus in their second Nations League match, scoring France's second after Randal Kolo Muani had opened the scoring in the first half.
Belgium, meanwhile, managed just nine shots in the game, with just two of those coming in a lacklustre first-half performance.
While De Bruyne refused to give any details of his half-time team talk, he did not hold back his criticism of the team.
"I can't say here what went wrong. I already did that to the team at half-time," he said.
"I cannot repeat that in the media, but it has to be better in every way. If the standard we want to reach is the best, but we're no longer good enough to get to that level, then you have to give everything.
"If you don't even do that, it's over.
"I can accept that we're not as good as in 2018 [when they reached the World Cup semi-finals].
"I was the first to see that, but other things are unacceptable. I'm not going to say what."
Belgium sit third in Group A2 after two games, level with France on three points.