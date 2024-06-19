UEFA Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe Called Out By French Far-Right Leader After Anti-Extremism Comments

French political leader Jordan Bardella criticised Kylian Mbappe for speaking out against the "extremes" in parliamentary elections before their game against Austria at Euro 2024. (More Football News)
Striker Marcus Thuram made his position clear on the party, having urged people to "fight daily" to prevent Bardella's National Rally (RN) from gaining power in France, with a general election set to take place in July.
Mbappe then later used his pre-match press conference to say he supported the same values as Thuram, though he did not call out the RN by name.
"Kylian Mbappe is against extreme views and against ideas that divide people. I want to be proud to represent France, I don't want to represent a country that doesn't correspond to my values or our values," Mbappe said.
He also added that "the extremes are knocking at the doors of power".
Mbappe was immediately criticised for speaking up about the political picture in France, with Bardella left angered by his comments.
"I have a lot of respect for our footballers, whether Marcus Thuram or Kylian Mbappe, who are icons of football and icons for youth," Bardella told CNews TV.
"But we must respect the French, we must respect everyone's vote.
"When you're lucky enough to have a very, very big salary, when you are a multi-millionaire, then I'm a little embarrassed to see these athletes.
"Give lessons to people who can no longer make ends meet, who no longer feel safe, who do not have the chance to live in neighbourhoods overprotected by security agents."
Mbappe, meanwhile, has other concerns, with reports suggesting the superstar will definitely miss France's game against the Netherlands on Friday after he suffered a broken nose in the 1-0 win over Austria.