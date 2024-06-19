Football

UEFA Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe Called Out By French Far-Right Leader After Anti-Extremism Comments

French political leader Jordan Bardella criticised Kylian Mbappe for speaking out against the "extremes" in parliamentary elections before their game against Austria at Euro 2024

Kylian Mbappe has been criticised for his political stance
info_icon

French political leader Jordan Bardella criticised Kylian Mbappe for speaking out against the "extremes" in parliamentary elections before their game against Austria at Euro 2024. (More Football News)

Striker Marcus Thuram made his position clear on the party, having urged people to "fight daily" to prevent Bardella's National Rally (RN) from gaining power in France, with a general election set to take place in July.

Mbappe then later used his pre-match press conference to say he supported the same values as Thuram, though he did not call out the RN by name.

"Kylian Mbappe is against extreme views and against ideas that divide people. I want to be proud to represent France, I don't want to represent a country that doesn't correspond to my values or our values," Mbappe said.

He also added that "the extremes are knocking at the doors of power".

Mbappe was immediately criticised for speaking up about the political picture in France, with Bardella left angered by his comments.

"I have a lot of respect for our footballers, whether Marcus Thuram or Kylian Mbappe, who are icons of football and icons for youth," Bardella told CNews TV.

"But we must respect the French, we must respect everyone's vote.

"When you're lucky enough to have a very, very big salary, when you are a multi-millionaire, then I'm a little embarrassed to see these athletes.

"Give lessons to people who can no longer make ends meet, who no longer feel safe, who do not have the chance to live in neighbourhoods overprotected by security agents."

Mbappe, meanwhile, has other concerns, with reports suggesting the superstar will definitely miss France's game against the Netherlands on Friday after he suffered a broken nose in the 1-0 win over Austria.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Opportunity For Us To Engage': Canadian PM Justin Trudeau After Meeting PM Modi In Italy | Details
  2. Mumbai: Over 50 Hospitals, Hinduja College Of Commerce Receive Bomb Threat Emails; Probe Underway
  3. AIIMS Delhi Performs India's First Successful Foetal Blood Transfusion To Save Child With Rare Disorder
  4. Noida: Amid Heat Wave, 7 Persons Found Dead With No Injury Marks
  5. UK Announces Heatwave At 26 Degrees; India Reacts With 'Our AC Temperature', 'How Did They Rule For 2 Centuries?'
Entertainment News
  1. ‘Satisfied’: Kelli O’Hara, Renee Elise Goldsberry, Sara Bareilles And Others Attend Tribeca Festival 2024 – View Pics
  2. Singer Justin Timberlake Arrested And Accused Of Driving While Intoxicated On New York's Long Island
  3. Vedang Raina’s Idea Of Perfect Date Is Being In Mountains, Surrounded By Nature
  4. Priyanka Chopra Declares She Is Inspired By ‘Angel’ Angelina Jolie ‘Every Day’
  5. Whoopi Goldberg Recounts How She Accidentally Ate Cat Treats At 2 a.m.
Sports News
  1. Osaka Vs Qinwen, Berlin Open: Japanese Bows Out After Scintillating Serving Display By Chinese Star - Data Debrief
  2. UEFA Euro 2024: Kylian Mbappe Called Out By French Far-Right Leader After Anti-Extremism Comments
  3. Argentina Vs Canada Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Copa America Opening Match
  4. NBA: Jeff Van Gundy Set To Join Clippers As Lead Assistant Coach
  5. Queen's Club Championships 2024: Murray Celebrates Landmark ATP Match With Popyrin Win
World News
  1. These Are The Top 10 Most Expensive Cities For Overseas Workers
  2. Vladimir Putin Thanks North Korea For Supporting His Ukraine Actions, Heads To Pyongyang For Summit With Kim Jong Un
  3. Mysterious Monolith Found Near Las Vegas, Police Issue Warning
  4. Russia: 3 Persons Detained Over Suspected Outbreak Of 'Rare But Serious' Disease Botulism | Explained
  5. UK Announces Heatwave At 26 Degrees; India Reacts With 'Our AC Temperature', 'How Did They Rule For 2 Centuries?'
Latest Stories
  1. Odisha: Section 144 In Balasore, CM Majhi Takes Stock As Communal Clash Erupt Amid Claims Of 'Cow Slaughter'
  2. Flaunting Success On First Date Leaves Good Impression As Americans Favor Hypergamy In Modern Dating
  3. Sri Lanka Women Vs West Indies Women, 2nd ODI: Kavisha Dilhari Stars As SL-W Beat WI-W By 5 Wickets, Clinch Series
  4. Before Arundhati Roy, These Writers, Human Rights Activists & Journalists Were Slapped With UAPA
  5. Vijay Mallya's Son Siddharth To Marry Girlfriend Jasmine This Week; Check Out Pics From Wedding Festivities
  6. Delhi Double Whammy: National Capital Grapples With Acute Water Crisis Amid Extreme Heatwave| Top Points
  7. Breaking News June 18: PM Modi Offers Prayers At Kashi Temple; Joint Search Operation In J&K's Poonch
  8. Sports News June 18 Highlights: Turkiye Defeat Georgia 3-1 In Euro 2024; Neeraj Chopra Wins Gold At Paavo Nurmi Games