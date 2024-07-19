UEFA Euro 2024: Denmark Coach Kasper Hjulmand Resigns Following European Championship Exit

Kasper Hjulmand has resigned from his role as Denmark head coach following the team's last-16 exit at Euro 2024. (More Football News)
Denmark scraped through Group C in Germany with three draws, before losing 2-0 to hosts Germany in a round-of-16 tie featuring several controversial VAR interventions.
It was Denmark's second underwhelming tournament in a row, after they crashed out in the group stage at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
Hjulmand took the reins in 2020 after Age Hareide's departure, with his first tournament his most successful as Denmark reached the Euro 2020 semi-finals, losing to England in extra time.
"It has been an incredible honour and privilege to be allowed to coach our national team for four years," Hjulmand said in a statement released on Friday.
"I have given everything I had to achieve success and to get the people to rally around the team.
"Representing your country is the absolute greatest thing I can imagine, and I will look back on a fantastic time with great support for our dream.
"When I look two years ahead to the World Cup, I can feel that it will be best for the team that there is a new face and new ideas who can write a new big chapter for this fantastic team, and therefore it is best that someone else leads the team forward.
"It's not about me. It's about what's best for the team."