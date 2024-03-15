UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch UCL Draw On TV And Online

The UEFA Champions League will get now more serious as the quarter-finals come calling with the likes of Real Madrid, FC Barcelona, Manchester City, Arsenal, Atletico Madrid, Bayern Munich, Borussia Dortmund, and PSG await who will face who when the draw takes place at Nyon, Switzerland on March 15, Friday. (More Football news)
The above teams ousted the likes RB Leipzig, Lazio, FC Copehagen, Real Sociedad, Porto, Napoli, PSV Eindhoven and Inter in the round of 16.
City remain ever-so favourites to clinch a back-to-back UCL title but one cannot count out 14-time winners Real Madrid as well as Bayern Munich and Barcelona.
When will the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw take place?
The UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw is scheduled to be held on Friday, March 14.
What time will the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw begin?
The UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw will begin at 12:00 PM CET/4:30 PM IST.
At which venue will the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw be held?
The UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw will take place at the UEFA headquarters in Nyon, Switzerland.
Where can I watch the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw on TV in India?
The UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw will be telecasted on the Sony TEN 2 and Sony TEN 2HD channels in India.
Where can to watch the UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw on the internet?
The UEFA Champions League Quarter-Final Draw will be live streamed on UEFA.com and Sony Liv.