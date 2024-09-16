UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 UCL Matches On TV And Online

The UEFA Champions League (UCL), one of Europe's most premier club football tournament, is back with a new format and a new theme as top clubs across the continent vie to become the numero uno champion. (More Football News)
The UCL 2024/25 season sees the introduction of an all-new format with 36 teams in the mix, a change from the 32 from the past seasons. The group stages gets replaced by a league system.
36 sides will play eight matches against eight different teams in the league phase. Most of these games will be played in the home and away format. The results from these games will determine the overall ranking of the side in the league table.
The top-eight sides from the league, will progress to the Round of 16. Teams placed from 9th to 24th, will lock horns in a two-legged knock-out phase play-offs. The eight winning sides will then conclude the rest of the spots in the UCL Round of 16.
Teams finishing in the 25th position and below will be knocked out and won't even make it to the Europa League competition.
Five Fixtures To Watchout On Matchday 1
AC Milan vs Liverpool,
Manchester City vs Inter Milan
Atalanta vs Arsenal
Atlético de Madrid vs Leipzig
Real Madrid vs Stuttgart
Matchday 1
Young Boys vs Aston Villa
Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven
AC Milan vs Liverpool
Bayern München vs GNK Dinamo
Real Madrid vs Stuttgart
Sporting CP vs LOSC Lille
Sparta Praha vs Salzburg
Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk
Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava
Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund
Manchester City vs Inter
Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona
Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen
Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica
Monaco vs Barcelona
Atalanta vs Arsenal
Atlético de Madrid vs Leipzig
Brest vs Sturm Graz
Live Streaming Info:
Where to live stream the UEFA Champions League in India?
Live streaming of the UEFA Champions League matches in India will be available on SonyLIV app and website.
Real Madrid are the defending champions after they beat Borussia Dortmund in the final of the 2023-24 season.