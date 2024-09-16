Football

UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch Matchday 1 UCL Matches On TV And Online

Real Madrid are the defending champions and will look to defend their crown in this-revamped Champions League

The trophy is displayed in the hall ahead of the Champions League, league phase, draw, in Monaco. Photo: AP
The UEFA Champions League (UCL), one of Europe's most premier club football tournament, is back with a new format and a new theme as top clubs across the continent vie to become the numero uno champion. (More Football News)

The UCL 2024/25 season sees the introduction of an all-new format with 36 teams in the mix, a change from the 32 from the past seasons. The group stages gets replaced by a league system.

36 sides will play eight matches against eight different teams in the league phase. Most of these games will be played in the home and away format. The results from these games will determine the overall ranking of the side in the league table.

The top-eight sides from the league, will progress to the Round of 16. Teams placed from 9th to 24th, will lock horns in a two-legged knock-out phase play-offs. The eight winning sides will then conclude the rest of the spots in the UCL Round of 16.

Teams finishing in the 25th position and below will be knocked out and won't even make it to the Europa League competition.

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham - null
Champions League: Real Handed Injury Boosts Ahead Of UCL Opener Against Stuttgart

BY Stats Perform

Five Fixtures To Watchout On Matchday 1

  • AC Milan vs Liverpool,

  • Manchester City vs Inter Milan

  • Atalanta vs Arsenal

  • Atlético de Madrid vs Leipzig

  • Real Madrid vs Stuttgart

Matchday 1

Tuesday 17 September

Young Boys vs Aston Villa

Juventus vs PSV Eindhoven

AC Milan vs Liverpool

Bayern München vs GNK Dinamo

Real Madrid vs Stuttgart

Sporting CP vs LOSC Lille

Wednesday 18 September

Sparta Praha vs Salzburg

Bologna vs Shakhtar Donetsk

Celtic vs Slovan Bratislava

Club Brugge vs Borussia Dortmund

Manchester City vs Inter

Paris Saint-Germain vs Girona

Thursday 19 September

Feyenoord vs Bayer Leverkusen

Crvena Zvezda vs Benfica

Monaco vs Barcelona

Atalanta vs Arsenal

Atlético de Madrid vs Leipzig

Brest vs Sturm Graz

Live Streaming Info:

Where to watch UEFA Champions League live telecast in India?

The UEFA Champions League matches 2024-25 Season will be telecast LIVE on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to live stream the UEFA Champions League in India?

Live streaming of the UEFA Champions League matches in India will be available on SonyLIV app and website.

Real Madrid are the defending champions after they beat Borussia Dortmund in the final of the 2023-24 season.

