Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026: The Eagles Of Carthage Look To Ground The Oranje In Group F

Soubhagya Chatterjee
Soubhagya Chatterjee
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Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Football Score FIFA World Cup 2026: Check real-time updates of the TUN vs NED FIFA World Cup 2026 Group F match at the Kansas City Stadium

Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score FIFA World Cup 2026
Netherlands' Crysencio Summerville celebrates with Memphis Depay (10) after scoring his side's fifth goal during the World Cup Group F soccer match between the Netherlands and Sweden in Houston. Ashley Landis/AP Photo
Welcome to our live coverage of the FIFA World Cup 2026, where Group F is set for its final showdown at Kansas City Stadium (Arrowhead Stadium), as Tunisia's "Eagles of Carthage" battle the Netherlands' "Oranje." With the Netherlands already in a commanding position at the top of the group, Ronald Koeman’s side arrives in Kansas City aiming to secure the top spot and maintain their unbeaten momentum with a strong finish. Conversely, Tunisia finds themselves in a difficult position after an early exit, but they remain determined to leave the tournament on a high note by putting up a resilient performance against the European giants. This first-ever competitive World Cup meeting between the two teams sets up an intriguing tactical war, pitting the tactical discipline of Hervé Renard’s side—led by the experience of Ellyes Skhiri and Hannibal Mejbri—against the attacking dynamism of the Dutch squad, spearheaded by stars like Cody Gakpo and Virgil van Dijk. While the Netherlands are heavy favorites to extend their impressive unbeaten streak, the Eagles of Carthage are playing for pride, ensuring this final group fixture will be remembered for its high-stakes drama. Follow TUN vs NED live updates with us.
LIVE UPDATES

Morocco Vs Haiti LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Match Details

Competition: FIFA World Cup 2026

Stage: Group Stage (Group F)

Kickoff Time: 7:00 PM EDT local time (EDT) / 11:00 PM GMT (4:30 AM IST on June 26)

Venue: Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, USA.

Referee: Katia Itzel García

Tunisia Vs Netherlands LIVE Score, FIFA World Cup 2026: Hello!

Greetings, we are back with our FIFA World Cup 2026 live blog as Tunisia and Netherlands face-off in the Group F finale. The action is about to begin, so stay tuned for all the live updates from Kansas City Stadium.

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